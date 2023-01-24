Show ‘snow mercy’ when voting on the name of Kelowna’s new snowblower

The City has released the top 10 names for the public to vote on, winner announced early February

The City of Kelowna has announced their top 10 names, as suggested by the public, for their newest snowblower. People can now vote on their favourite name out of the top 10, with the winner being announced in early February. (City of Kelowna)

It’s time for the most important election of the year in Kelowna.

Back on Dec. 1, the City of Kelowna announced a contest to name their new snowblower. After receiving almost 900 suggestions, the city has picked its 10 favourite for the public to vote on.

The 10 names for the public to vote on are:

Blizzard of Oz

Snownado

Snow Mercy

Betty Whiteout

Snowbe-gone Kenobi

S’no Problem

Buzz Iceclear

Snowasaurus

Flurious George

Blizzard Blaster

The name with the most votes wins as voting ends at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3 with the winner being announced shortly afterwards. After the name is announced, the person who suggested the name will win a deluxe snowblower experience, including a demonstration of the snowblower along with a photoshoot and a Snow Angels prize pack.

Some names were suggested more than once. If one of those names wins, the person who entered the name first will win the prize.

People can vote for their favourite name on the City of Kelowna website.

