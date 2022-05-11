Snowbirds soar under Kelowna sun

The Snowbirds flew over Kelowna on their way back from training

The Snowbirds soared over Kelowna on a beautiful, sunny day (Canadian Forces Snowbirds/Capt. Gabriel Ferris)

Did you see the surprise in the sky over Kelowna today?

The Snowbirds soared over the city on the way to Calgary after completing training in Comox.

The skilled pilots are known for their daring and coordinated tricks. Some Kelowna residents were lucky enough to see the planes on their stop-over in Kelowna.

The planes stopped at the Kelowna International Airport (YLW) before jetting off towards the Rocky Mountains.

The Snowbirds will be back in Kelowna for an air demonstration over Okanagan Lake on July 9 and 10 for the YLW 75 year anniversary celebrations.

