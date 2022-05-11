The Snowbirds soared over Kelowna on a beautiful, sunny day (Canadian Forces Snowbirds/Capt. Gabriel Ferris)

The Snowbirds soared over Kelowna on a beautiful, sunny day (Canadian Forces Snowbirds/Capt. Gabriel Ferris)

Snowbirds soar under Kelowna sun

The Snowbirds flew over Kelowna on their way back from training

Did you see the surprise in the sky over Kelowna today?

The Snowbirds soared over the city on the way to Calgary after completing training in Comox.

The skilled pilots are known for their daring and coordinated tricks. Some Kelowna residents were lucky enough to see the planes on their stop-over in Kelowna.

The planes stopped at the Kelowna International Airport (YLW) before jetting off towards the Rocky Mountains.

The Snowbirds will be back in Kelowna for an air demonstration over Okanagan Lake on July 9 and 10 for the YLW 75 year anniversary celebrations.

READ MORE: Kelowna International Airport marking 75 flights around the sun

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

AirportCity of Kelowna

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Live like the Jetsons: Eat with BellaBot at Smitty’s Kelowna

Just Posted

2022 Launch-a-Preneur participants Ana Brideau and Erin Messier promote their Beyond the Board business at the May 7 sneak-peek event at the Downtown Salmon Arm Farmers Market. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Launch-a-Preneur participants give Shuswap residents sneak peek at business creations

While the snow pack levels are above normal in much of the province, the Okanagan and Nicola regions remain lower than normal, according to the May 1, 2022 statistics. (B.C. River Forecast Centre)
Snow levels below normal in the Okanagan and Nicola regions

Environmental microbiologist Dr. Natalie Prystajecky with some of her staff members at the BC Centre for Disease Control. Photo: Submitted
Wastewater testing for COVID-19 coming to Interior Health

The Ministry of Environment is monitoring a tractor-trailer unit that went off Highway 1 and into the Eagle River near the Enchanted Forest on May 5, 2022. (Ardel Sikora photo)
Tractor-trailer in Eagle River since May 5 a concern for Salmon Arm trucker