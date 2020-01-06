‘Snowpocalypse’ hits Kelowna

Central Okanagan is expected to get 15 to 25 cm of snow

The snowmageddon is here. We repeat, the snowmageddon is here.

#BCstorm is trending

West Kelowna crews are continuing to push their way through this snowstorm with 15cm so far in Glenrosa, less at mid city elevation and more on the way through tonight! If you see one of our trucks coming your way, please give way! pic.twitter.com/ZuTtkNNx17 — AEL Road Maintenance, a div. of Emcon Services Inc (@AELRoadsWestKel) January 6, 2020

The snow just keeps piling up… According to Environment Canada, the Central Okanagan is due for 15 to 25 cm of fresh snow.

Get your shovels ready

If you didn’t snap a photo, did it really happen? It looks like some are happier to bring out their snow shovel than others.

Wine country gets hit with the white fluffy stuff

You can bet ice winemakers are thanking mother nature right now.

A beautiful winter wonderland

Queue the hot chocolate, nothing beats watching a serene snowfall from inside your home.

Drive with caution, it’s icy

Don’t get stuck behind the wheel, Environment Canada encourages travelers to monitor forecasts and alerts before driving.

