Standing tall: Largest single-masted boat ever built stops by Vancouver Island

An avid flier, M5 owner Rod Lewis also has a float-mountain Carbon Cub aircraft carried on the aft deck, which captured the attention of those walking the dock to view the colossal craft. (Sarah Simpson/Citizen)An avid flier, M5 owner Rod Lewis also has a float-mountain Carbon Cub aircraft carried on the aft deck, which captured the attention of those walking the dock to view the colossal craft. (Sarah Simpson/Citizen)
An avid flier, M5 owner Rod Lewis also has a float-mountain Carbon Cub aircraft carried on the aft deck, which captured the attention of those walking the dock to view the colossal craft. (Sarah Simpson/Citizen)An avid flier, M5 owner Rod Lewis also has a float-mountain Carbon Cub aircraft carried on the aft deck, which captured the attention of those walking the dock to view the colossal craft. (Sarah Simpson/Citizen)
Vessels small and large were dwarfed by the presence of M5, the largest single-masted sailing yacht ever built, that towered over all at the Mill Bay Marina this week. (Sarah Simpson/Citizen)Vessels small and large were dwarfed by the presence of M5, the largest single-masted sailing yacht ever built, that towered over all at the Mill Bay Marina this week. (Sarah Simpson/Citizen)
The M5’s mast height runs 88.5 metres (290.3 feet). The M5 is the largest single-masted sailing vessel ever built. (Sarah Simpson/CitizenThe M5’s mast height runs 88.5 metres (290.3 feet). The M5 is the largest single-masted sailing vessel ever built. (Sarah Simpson/Citizen
The M5’s mast height runs 88.5 metres (290.3 feet). The M5 is the largest single-masted sailing vessel ever built. (Sarah Simpson/CitizenThe M5’s mast height runs 88.5 metres (290.3 feet). The M5 is the largest single-masted sailing vessel ever built. (Sarah Simpson/Citizen

One of these things is not like the other: vessels small and large were dwarfed by the presence of M5, the largest single-masted sailing yacht ever built, that towered over all at the Mill Bay Marina this week.

Owned by Texas wildcatter Rod Lewis, the 77.6m (255-ft) long Vosper Thornycroft superyacht launched in November 2003 and was retrofitted in 2013.

An avid flier, Lewis also has a float-mountain Carbon Cub aircraft carried on the aft deck, which captured the attention of those walking the dock to view the colossal craft.

cowichan valley

Previous story
80 years after Dieppe, postcards share stories of soldiers who died in deadly raid
Next story
B.C. teen defeats brain bleed, cancer, works way back to graduate with his peers

Just Posted

Captain’s Cove Marina near Canoe will be offering a movie night on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 on Shuswap Lake outside their marina. (File photo)
Pirates sailing into Shuswap Lake courtesy of marina

Sicamous residents Cathy and Ernie Baynes will celebrate their 72nd anniversary on September 2, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
‘Could be we tolerate each other’: Shuswap couple to celebrate 72nd anniversary

The heat warning set for the Central and South Okanagan on Tuesday has been extended to the North, including Vernon and Enderby (Shutterstock)
Heat warning extended to North Okanagan

BC Wildfire Service added two new wildfires to its wildfire map northwest of Seymour Arm Wednesday night, Aug. 17, one at Humamilt Lake and the other farther west in the area of Momich Lakes Provincial Park near Adams Lake. (BC Wildfire Service)
Two new wildfires sparked northwest of Shuswap Lake