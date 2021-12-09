Stober Foundation pledges $1,000 a day to charity until Christmas Day

Mamas for Mamas was the first recipient of this gift

~Sammy Hill

‘Tis the season for giving, but for the Stober Foundation, that season never really ends. The locally-based foundation, founded by prominent members of the community Albert and Sandra Stober, is a team of philanthropists that support charitable initiatives world-wide. As the Stober Foundation Instagram account recently reached 1,000 followers, the team decided to celebrate the milestone in a unique and special way.

On Dec.7, a post to the Instagram account stated that to celebrate 1,000 followers joining them on their journey, the Stober Foundation would donate $1,000 each day up until Christmas Day to registered Canadian charities.

Each day until Dec. 25, followers will be asked to vote between two nominated charities to be that day’s recipient of $1,000. The first recipient of this gift was Mamas For Mamas, and many more charities have the opportunity to receive a donation themselves.

The Stober Group is the force behind Kelowna’s Landmark District, with the success that the family-owned business had seen over the years, they established the Stober Foundation in 1992 to give back and provide support locally, nationally and internationally to charities that work to make a difference.

This foundation is also the organizer of the Tree of Hope, which this year partnered with local non-profits NOW Canada and Karis Support Society, to help vulnerable women and children in Kelowna by providing counselling services and safe housing. Together, they hope to raise awareness of women at risk, harm reduction strategies and safe recovery.

This generous gesture, sparked by 1,000 individuals that followed an Instagram account, will surely help numerous charities in our community and beyond.

