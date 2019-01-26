Taking tune from ‘The Office,’ Arizona mechanic helps save woman’s life

Cross Scott didn’t know any emergency training but thought of Michael Scott learning CPR to the ‘Stayin’ Alive’

A classic scene from a decade-old episode of The Office helped an Arizona mechanic save an unconscious woman’s life.

The Arizona Daily Star reports that 21-year-old Cross Scott found a woman locked in her car this month and broke in, finding she wasn’t breathing.

He doesn’t have any emergency training but thought of the show where Steve Carell’s character does CPR to the tune of the Bee Gees’ song “Stayin’ Alive.” The song has the correct tempo for chest compressions.

Within a minute, the woman was breathing, and she was taken to a hospital and later released.

Scott, who shares the last name of Carell’s character Michael Scott, had help from two women who also stopped when they saw the car and called 911.

WATCH: Michael Scott, played by Steve Carrel, performs first aid techniques

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Crime Stoppers unveils a very Canadian mascot: Anonymoose

Just Posted

Puppies find themselves new homes in the Shuswap

Shuswap Paws Rescue, Healthy Spot partner to find 11 pups new owners

Salmon Arm Silverbacks lock down OT victory against Trail

Smoke Eaters return to the Shaw Centre tonight for a rematch

Sicamous residents open to ending ban on cannabis sales

Survey shows majority want retail outlets kept way from schools, seniors centres

Letter: Supporting Wet’suwet’en defence of territory

We strongly support the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs in protesting the plan to… Continue reading

School District #83 considers adding international student program

Profits would go towards construction of downtown Salmon Arm elementary school

RCMP charge Ontario youth with trying to get someone to plant a bomb

RCMP are expected to give an update today and say there’s no immediate threat to public safety

Taking tune from ‘The Office,’ Arizona mechanic helps save woman’s life

Cross Scott didn’t know any emergency training but thought of Michael Scott learning CPR to the ‘Stayin’ Alive’

350 B.C. first responders to gather and talk about their mental health

The first-of-its-kind conference is being led by the B.C. First Responders’ Mental Health Committee

UPDATE: 34 dead, many feared buried in mud after Brazil dam collapse

Nearly a full day since the disaster happened, finding many more survivors was looking increasingly unlikely

UPDATE: Police watchdog investigates serious crash in Vernon

The incident unfolded in Vernon in the early morning hours of Jan. 25

John McCallum resigns as Canada’s ambassador to China at PM’s request

McCallum admitted to misspeaking earlier in the week over Huawei Meng Wanzhou’s case

Otter pups make debut at Kansas City Zoo

Han, Luke and Leia were born last October

B.C. byelection tests NDP’s slim minority as provincial focus on Nanaimo

Byelections in B.C. don’t often favour sitting governments, voters tend to stay home

Crisp & Delicious chicken nugget recall due to possible Salmonella contamination

The recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased

Most Read