The winners have been annouced for the 2020 Amateur Photographer of the Year Contest

The winners of the Amateur Photographer of the Year contest are…

After more than 29,000 entries, the winners have been selected across Western Canada.

After poring over nearly 30,000 entries depicting remarkable vistas, local gems, portraits and West Coast adventures, judges have selected the winners for the West Coast Traveller’s 2020 Amateur Photographer of the Year contest.

The grand prize winner is Stephanie Brown from Nanaimo with her photo, “Canadian Canoe Artist.” Brown hiked to Della Falls that day and kayaked for eight hours on Vancouver Island’s Great Central Lake. She then noticed the perfect opportunity to capture her shot. “I loved the levels and dimensions of the photo and snapped about 80 pictures as (the paddlers) were coming around that point. The weather cooperated with us, the lake was glassy and calm, and it worked out perfect,” she says.

Grand Prize Winner:
Della Falls, Vancouver Island. Photo by Stephanie Brown Amateur Photographer of the Year 2020

Brown will cross off another bucket list item after winning a three-day trip for two to experience the Northern Lights in Yukon, courtesy of Air North – Yukon’s Airline; Northern Vision Development, Northern Tales Travel Service and MacBride Museum valued at $1,850.

The Picture Perfect Award-winner is Agassiz’s Janelle Ryan for her photo “Train Station,” captured at Waterfront Station in Vancouver.

Picture Perfect Award: “Train Station” taken at Waterfront Station in Vancouver by Janelle Ryan.

As a small-town resident, Ryan says she’s always wanted to go to Vancouver to capture street photography. “Something just struck me about me able to capture a moment in time,” she says. “When I saw the three people and the light it was a perfect moment and I just grabbed it.”

Ryan will experience a two-night stay at O’Rourke’s Peak Cellars’ luxurious guest house at the Lake Country winery, along with a winery tour and tasting with cheese and charcuterie.

Voters across Western Canada selected Brittany Cleminson-Patrick from Williams Lake as the People’s Choice winner for her photograph “A Midsummer’s Eve” taken at Wells Gray Provincial Park’s Helmcken Falls. Patrick initially saw a photo of the waterfall when she lived in Ontario and decided one day she’d visit the park.

People’s Choice Award: “A Midsummer’s Eve” Wells Gray Provincial Park, by Brittany Cleminson People’s Choice Winner

Patrick and her husband, both emergency response workers, devoted a camping trip last summer to take some time to refresh. “Part of our relaxation was to sit here and breath, and it allows the lighting to pass for that area.” The lighting didn’t cooperate on the first day, but a second hike back to the waterfall provided the right moment.

As the People’s Choice winner, Patrick will enjoy a whitewater rafting adventure to Kumsheen Rafting Resort. The experience offers a full-day Legendary Thompson Raft Trip for four people, plus one night at Kumsheen Resort, and three meals.

The Amateur Photographer of the Year contest was named the best promotion in North America 2018 by the Local Media Association.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. company turning fly larvae into pet food gets $6M in federal funds

Just Posted

Responding to recent cases of COVID-19 confirmed at Shuswap schools, School District 83 Superintendent Peter Jory has asked staff and the public to be vigilant when it comes to the practice of good behaviours that help prevent the virus’ spread. (File photo)
COVID-19: North Okanagan-Shuswap school communities asked be vigilant

Superintendent Peter Jory responds to increasing COVID-19 numbers at schools.

In a Jan. 18 notice, Interior Health and Salmon Arm West Elementary confirmed a member of the school community tested positive for COVID-19 and, due to a possible transmission, advised students who ride School District 83's Monkey Bus be monitored for symptoms of the virus. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
COVID-19 case reported at Salmon Arm West Elementary

Interior Health advises students who ride Monkey Bus be monitored for symptoms

Alex Wenezenki stands by the Robinson R44 Raven II which he uses to offers aerial tours of the Shuswap on behalf of BC Helicopters. The tours began in the summer of 2020 at Hyde Mountain Golf Course. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)
Shuswap golf course applies for bylaw amendment to develop up to 151 RV lots

Hyde Mountain Golf Course application will also bring helicopter tour business into compliance

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
253 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths in Interior Health over the weekend

More than 1,000 cases in the region remain active

Interior Health confirms vaccination of priority populations has begun in Salmon Arm. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
COVID-19 vaccinations underway in Salmon Arm

Interior Health confirms vaccination of priority populations has begun

Syringe is prepared with one of B.C.’s first vials of Pfizer vaccine to prevent COVID-19, Victoria, Dec. 22, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 caseload stays steady with 465 more Tuesday

No new outbreaks in health care facilities, 12 more deaths

Penticton paramedics took about 70 per cent more calls for drug overdoses in 2020 compared to 2019, Interior Health representatives told Penticton council Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. ((Jesse Day - Western News)
Penticton seeks $300K grant to help address opioid crisis

The grant would provide $100K a year over three years to a Community Action Team

Kevin Lee Barrett is charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault. (Facebook)
‘Just a blood bath’: Woman recounts finding victim during West Kelowna attempted murder trial

Kevin Barrett is charged with attempting to kill his mother, leaving her on a forest service road in April 2019

(Jen Zielinski - Black Press Media)
Man arrested after hours-long standoff in Kelowna

RCMP surrounded a home on Leathead Road, Monday night

Cranbrook Food Bank coordinator Deanna Kemperman, Potluck Cafe Society executive director Naved Noorani and Sunshine Coast Community Services Society executive director Catherine Leach join B.C.’s new Municipal Affairs Minister Josie Osborne on a video call about B.C. gaming grants, Jan. 19, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. gaming grants reorganized for COVID-19 priorities

Minister highlights community kitchens, food banks

(Pixabay photo)
‘Cocaine bananas’ arrive at Kelowna grocery stores after mix up from Colombia: RCMP

Kelowna RCMP recently concluded an international drug investigation after finding cocaine in local grocers’ banana shipments in 2019

“Nancy’s Onions” by Patricia Canton, watercolor. (Contributed photo)
The pandemic can’t stop SJIMA

Submitted by San Juan Islands Museum of Art If you can’t come… Continue reading

A new video from NCCIH and BC Northern Health titled ‘Healing in Pandemic Times: Indigenous Peoples, Stigma and COVID-19’ was animated by Joanne Gervais. (Photo Provided By: NCCIH Archives)
VIDEO: Stigma against Indigenous people is a ‘social sickness’

A new short animated video is aiming to educate the public on the stigmatization

A pinniped was attacked by an unseen predator off the shores of Dallas Road Monday night. (Courtesy of Steffani Cameron)
VIDEO: Seal hunting, not being hunted in video shot off Victoria waterfront

Victoria woman captures footage of pinniped activity off Dallas Road

Most Read