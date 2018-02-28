Thirty-one members of the Boilermakers Local 203 at the North Atlantic oil refinery in Come By Chance, N.L., collected their shares of a $60 million Lotto Max jackpot Wednesday in St. John’s. (Keith Gosse/The Canadian Press)

Thirty-one workers in Newfoundland share $60-million lotto win

The group of oil refinery co-workers bought the lucky Lotto Max ticket last week

More than 30 Newfoundland construction workers became instant millionaires today when the Atlantic Lottery Corp. handed them a cheque worth a whopping $60 million.

The 31 winners and their jubilant family members gathered at a convention centre in St. John’s to receive the huge jackpot after the group of oil refinery co-workers bought the lucky Lotto Max ticket last week.

The group assembled two rows deep on a stage, and described their shocked reactions when they found out they won the lottery — the biggest jackpot yet in Atlantic Canada and one of the top five in Canada.

One winner said she was shaking after realizing they had the winning numbers, which was confirmed when she went to the local gas station to check the ticket.

The sole woman in the group joked that some of the men wondered if she had been drinking when she called them all Saturday morning to let them know.

She says 26 of them plan to return to work at the Come By Chance refinery, despite the massive win.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Put your phones away to enjoy dinner: UBC study
Next story
Weight loss, cryptocurrency fraud among BBB’s top 10 scams of 2017

Just Posted

Arnold unimpressed with Liberal budget

Okanagan-Shuswap MP Mel Arnold gives Liberal budget failing grade

Sagmoen slated for bail hearing today

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen is scheduled to appear in Vernon Law Courts at 2 p.m.

Okanagan Shuswap gas prices jump

Kelowna, Salmon Arm customers paying more at the pump

Minor hockey investigates after N-word allegedly used on Sicamous ice

Kamloops family files complaint about conduct of teenaged Salmon Arm hockey player

Shuswap concert series explores human nature through music

Northern Lights Chamber Choir begins Shuswap concert series on March 4

Kelowna SPCA under pressure to care for 20 seized dogs

The Kelowna shelter is in need of several items to care for 20 seized dogs from Williams Lake

Former Black Press publisher had a storied career

Retired Penticton Western News publisher honoured for contributions to the industry

BC SPCA under pressure to care for seized dogs

The Kelowna shelter is in need of several items to care for 20 seized dogs from Williams Lake

B.C. parents to get online assistance on cyberbullying

Pink Shirt Day brings new fund to help protect kids from exploitation

Feds use $23M to expand multiculturalism

Liberal government addresses issues of anti-immigrant sentiment and racism bubbling up at home

Vancouver, Canucks to host 2019 NHL entry draft

Commissioner Bettman announces draft back in Canada for first time since 2009

Liberals vow to replace Phoenix pay system

Federal employees rally in cities around the country today

RCMP warn of disturbing phone calls being made to Lower Mainland women

Police say male caller tells women he’s installed video cameras in their homes and threatens them

B.C. college of midwives seeks to ban term ‘death midwife’

Association goes to court, claiming two people are using term ‘midwife’ but are not registered

Most Read