This year’s World Teacher’ Day calls for supporting ‘a vibrant teaching force’

Teachers and students alike will not be in class for this year’s international celebration on Oct. 5

There’s no school on Saturdays but that’s not stopping a global recognition of teachers.

World Teachers’ Day, on Oct. 5, was originally coordinated by Unesco in 1994. Over 100 countries now take part in the annual event.

This year’s theme is Young Teachers: The future of the Profession.

“We call upon governments to make teaching a profession of first choice for young people,” said Unesco director Audrey Azoulay in a statement.

“We also invite teacher unions, private sector employers, school principals, parent-teacher associations, school management committees, education officials and teacher trainers to share their wisdom and experiences in promoting the emergence of a vibrant teaching force.

“Above all, we celebrate the work of dedicated teachers around the world who continue to strive every day to ensure that ‘inclusive and equitable quality education’ and the promotion of ‘lifelong learning opportunities for all’ become a reality in every corner of the globe.”

“World Teachers’ Day commemorates the anniversary of the adoption of the 1966 ILO/UNESCO Recommendation concerning the Status of Teachers,” according to Unesco.

“This recommendation sets benchmarks regarding the rights and responsibilities of teachers and standards for their initial preparation and further education, recruitment, employment, and teaching and learning conditions.”

In B.C., the day of recognition was first observed in 2017.

This year students will have to wait until Monday to leave apples on their favourite teacher’s desk.

