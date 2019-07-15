(Pexels)

Too much time on social media can hurt teens’ mental health: study

Researchers conducted a four-year survey of more than 3,800 adolescents between Grades 7 and 11

A new study suggests spending too much time on social media or watching television is linked to increased symptoms of depression among teens.

Researchers conducted a four-year survey of more than 3,800 adolescents between Grades 7 and 11 in the Montreal area about their screen time and mental health.

The findings, published in JAMA Pediatrics on Monday, indicate that the longer participants spent on social media or watching TV, their risk of depression increased.

Elroy Boers, who co-authored the study, says the results suggest that media that portray an “idealized” image of adolescence are more likely to hurt teens’ self-esteem.

But the post-doctoral researcher at the Universite de Montreal’s psychiatry department says not all forms of screen time are bad for young people’s mental well-being.

He says researchers found no significant ties between time playing video games and depression.

READ MORE: Canada’s top 10 influencers have a following more than four times Canada’s population

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Bad choices make good stories’: Margaret Trudeau brings her show to Just for Laughs

Just Posted

Public asked to help monitor CP Rail coal trains passing through Shuswap

Residents are asked to contact rail company if they see trains emitting coal dust

Highway 1 reopens following vehicle fire west of Chase

The Highway has reopend to single-lane alternating traffic, delays are expected due to congestion.

Letter: Better ways for Downtown Salmon Arm businesses to address poverty

Prohibiting sitting or lying down both measures designed to make poverty invisible and criminal

Salmon Arm actor, writer takes stab at thriller for silver screen

Now living in New York City, Dani Baker wrote and is starring in Follow Her.

Mix of sun and cloud for the Okanagan-Shuswap-Similkameen region

Environment Canada is forecasting a chance of showers with a risk of thunderstorms for the region

VIDEO: Okanagan Valley weekday weather update

Environment Canada says it’s going to be a rainy week

Super League Triathlon in the Okanagan cancelled

It was confirmed Monday next month’s planned Super League Triathlon has been cancelled

Advocates want charges in horse deaths during Calgary Stampede chuckwagon races

Chuckwagon races are a nightly spectacle during the Stampede, a 10-day annual celebration of western life

ICBC insurance renewals get more complicated this year

Crash history, driver risk prompt more reporting requirements

Diversity a Canadian strength, Trudeau says of Trump tweets at congresswomen

Trudeau avoided using Trump’s name when he was asked about the president’s Twitter comments

Okanagan man rides bike 654km to Alberta for mental health, pipeline awareness

Cycle 2 Change 2019 was made to open up conversation about mental health and Trans-Mountain Pipeline

B.C. couple bring son home from Nigeria after long adoption delay

Kim and Clark Moran of Abbotsford spent almost a year waiting to finalize adoption of Ayo, 3

Dump truck lifts power lines causing fire near South Okanagan school

Emergency responders dealt with two incidents at the same time near KVR Middle School

Car thief to be sentenced in Kelowna B.C. Supreme Court

Stanley Nickason is set to plead guilty on multiple charges

Most Read