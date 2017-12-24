Track Santa Claus along his Christmas Eve journey to B.C.

Santa has already dropped off gifts in Korea, Hong Kong and Nepal

When’s the jolly ol’ man going to be stopping through your home?

Santa Claus has begun his journey around the world, dropping gifts in Korea, Hong Kong and Indonesia, according to the NORAD Santa Tracker.

Each year, on the eve of Christmas, website visitors can watch Santa make preparations for his flight.

NORAD’s “Santa Cams” will stream videos as Santa makes his way over various locations.

LIVE: You can Track Santa Claus here

Meanwhile, trackers – both young and old – worldwide can speak with a live phone operator to inquire as to Santa’s whereabouts. In Canada, operators are stationed at CFB North Bay, an air force based north of Toronto.

It was just more than 60 years ago when a misprinted advertisement led to the annual tradition enjoyed globally.

In 1955, a newspaper advertisement that directed children to call Santa direct included the wrong number.

Instead of directing kids to call Santa, the phone rang through to the crew commander on duty at the Continental Air Defence Command in Colorado. In 1958, NORAD took on the tradition.

Trackers can talk to an operator by dialing the toll-free number 1-877-Hi-NORAD (1-877-446-6723) or by sending an email to noradtrackssanta@outlook.com.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Atlantic Canada to be hit by back-to-back storms: meteorologist
Next story
Seamless reinvention: Celine Dion reborn with exuberant foray into high fashion

Just Posted

Track Santa Claus along his Christmas Eve journey to B.C.

Santa has already dropped off gifts in Korea, Hong Kong and Nepal

$1M winning Lotto Max ticket purchased in Vernon

Ticket purchased in Kelowna also won more than $219,000.

Driver sacrifices vehicle to road rage

Chase RCMP report two vehicles sustain minor damage from ‘aggressive driving’

Rockets’ Dube named Team Canada captain

Kelowna Rockets forward will wear the C for Team Canada at the World Junior Hockey Championships

Update: Semi collision on Highway 1 cleared

Semi-truck trailer goes over meridian near Pritchard, driver ticketed

VIDEO: Passenger breaks out into song aboard B.C. ferry

Aboard a ferry from Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay, passengers sang along to ‘Angels We Have Heard on High’

Seamless reinvention: Celine Dion reborn with exuberant foray into high fashion

Met Gala proved the 49-year-old performer wasn’t defeated by the events of 2016

Driving charges turn to firearm and drug charges in Kamloops

A 9-mm semi-automatic handgun was reportedly found in the vehicle, along with drugs

Sweet Sicamous! Family makes gingerbread model of historic Penticton ship

With an estimated 10 hours left on the project, one of the creators says it’s nearly done

CannabisWise program to ease consumer concerns ahead of legalization

Vancouver dispensary owner Buddha Barn said a national standard is exactly what the industry needs.

Sobeys takes romaine lettuce off shelves as precaution amid E. coli outbreak

Cases have been detected in Quebec, Newfoundland and Labrador, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia

Atlantic Canada to be hit by back-to-back storms: meteorologist

Gusts and a wintry mix of precipitation, snow expected as a low-pressure system tracks the region

B.C. student pleads for blood donors to step up

During the holiday season, Canadian Blood Services is begging for platelet and blood donations.

Accidents stall traffic on Coquihalla Highway

Two accidents heading northbound are causing traffic delays

Most Read