Bighorn sheep spotted on Highway 95. (Instagram)

Bighorn sheep spotted on Highway 95. (Instagram)

Traffic dodges rams on Highway 95 near Radium

A heard of sheep were spotted on Highway 95 southof Radium

Highway 95, south of Radium, was brought to a standstill on Tuesday (Jan. 10), after a group of animals sheepishly took their time crossing the road.

The Ministry of Transportation happened to be in the area when heard of bighorn sheep forced the highway traffic to stop.

According to the ministry, bighorn sheep frequent the Highway 93 and 95 area and do not respect anyone’s time as they refused to move when vehicles approach them.

“When you see our warning signs, slow down and keep an eye out for these animals on or beside the highway. If you see sheep, SLOW RIGHT DOWN! The sheep may unexpectedly step onto the road. Sometimes there will be a whole herd, sometimes one, and sometimes none,” read a statement from the ministry on social media.

The speed limit on Radium Hill has been temporarily reduced from 90 km/hr to 70 km/hr to accommodate the lollygaggers.

There are portable message signs along with oversized sheep and wildlife warning signs to alert drivers to watch for the animals.

The Ministry of Transportation is working alongside the Ministry of Forests, Parks Canada, the Village of Radium Hot Springs and a local biologist on short- and long-term solutions to protect sheep and motorists.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

GoldenWildlife

Previous story
Morning Start: Sword fighting in the Okanagan

Just Posted

Salmon Arm council puts more than $300,000 in a reserve fund in its 2023 budget for the Active Transportation Task Force (Black Press Media file photo)
‘Hats off to Norma’: Resident relentless in quest for improvements to Salmon Arm street

Sicamous council adopted Zoning Bylaw 1000, allowing for more short-term rentals in zones across the district. (File photo)
District of Sicamous adopts new zoning bylaw regulating short-term rentals

The seed swap table at a past South Shuswap Seed Swap. Gardeners and community members can come and find new seed varieties and learn and share their food-growing knowledge at the Feb. 25 event.
Seeds and gardening knowledge to be shared at South Shuswap seed swap

Kaitlyn Yott and Aaron M. Wells star in Caravan Farm Theatre’s 2019 production of The Coyotes. The play featured masks designed by artist Melody Anderson. Masks from that play and seven others, all created by Anderson, will be part of the exhibition A Cast of Characters, running at the Salmon Arm Art Gallery from Jan. 28 to April 1. (Cody Clyburn photo)
Familiar faces featured in upcoming Salmon Arm Art Gallery exhibition