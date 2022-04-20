The Trans Canada Trail network stretches across the country. (Trans Canada Trail photo)

The Trans Canada Trail network stretches across the country. (Trans Canada Trail photo)

Trans Canada Trail awards grants to 166 organizations across the country

Trans Canada Trail has awarded grants to 166 organizations across the country for projects to improve trail sections and access.

Trans Canada Trail has awarded grants to 166 organizations across the country for projects to improve trail sections and access.

The grants range from $1,000–$2,000 and can be used for activities, including regular trail maintenance, small improvement projects on existing sections, community cleanup events and volunteer training.

“This work ensures that all people can enjoy the Trail safely in time for the warmer temperatures ahead, and also year-round for many years to come. And I salute the passion and commitment of our volunteers across the country, who are integral to making the Trail the connective ribbon that it is,” said Eleanor McMahon, Trans Canada Trail president and CEO, in a news release from April 20.

Trail use is up by 50 per cent since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the release.

READ MORE: Make informed decisions about safe, accessible experiences on the Trans Canada Trail

“Canadians tell us that trails are integral to their lifestyles and that they use trails to access and enjoy nature, to exercise, and to enhance their mental health. And, an overwhelming 99 percent of trail users intend to continue using trails post-pandemic,” McMahon said.

Trans Canada Trail supports local conservation efforts, green space enhancement, the protection of biodiversity and ecosystem restoration.


kevin.forsyth@pqbnews.com

TrailsTransCanada

Previous story
As shares plunge, Netflix takes aim at password sharing, ads
Next story
Florida Senate passes bill to end Disney self-government

Just Posted

Splatsin Kukpi7 (Chief) Doug Thomas (centre), Columbia Shuswap Regional District Board (CSRD) chair Kevin Flynn and Regional District of the North Okanagan Board director Brian Schreiner (third and second from right) accept a cheque for $50,000 from SASCU board of directors chair Dave King for construction of the Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail on April 20, 2022. (Contributed)
SASCU supports Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail with $50,000 donation

Traffic is stalled on Highway 1 between Sicamous and Salmon Arm due to a burning trailer. Images were posted about 4 p.m. April 19. (Rita Thibault/Facebook photo)
Burning trailer stalls traffic on Highway 1 between Sicamous and Salmon Arm

Interior Health workers have been notified of a potential strike (Submitted)
Possible strike looms over Interior Health, essential service planning underway

The applicant for a two-lot subdivision asked Salmon Arm’s April 19 development and planning meeting to consider how much the applicant should contribute to city servicing on the streets bordering the property at 2580 21st St. NE. (City of Salmon Arm image)
Two-lot subdivision in Salmon Arm raises questions about storm main costs