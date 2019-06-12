The Joe Huber Sr. rail car, formerly a 1921 CP Rail sleeper car, was rebuilt to become a guest room at a hotel in Cranbrook. (Submitted)

Trip to Cranbrook featured as prize on The Price is Right

The contestant who won, however, chose to forfeit it

Contestants on the Price is Right game show recently had a chance to win a trip to Cranbrook.

The June 10 episode featured a six-night stay at the Prestige Inn, highlighting its two-room suite inside a rebuilt rail car.

However, the contestant who won decided not to “come on down” and forfeited the prize, according to Prestige Hotels and Resorts.

On an April 4 episode, a contestant played for a trip to Nelson, B.C., including a flight to Castlegar via Los Angeles, a rental car and a six-night hotel stay, valued at US$6,227. No word on whether that person kept the prize.

