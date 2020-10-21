Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is seen during a news conference Tuesday October 20, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Trudeau and his family decide against trick-or-treating this year due to COVID

Adhering to local health authorities, Trudeau urges Canadians to do their part in following those guidelines

With the spookiest evening of the year arriving Oct. 31, many parents are wondering how COVID-19 is going to affect their plans for trick-or-treating this year.

On Tuesday, (Oct. 20), Prime Minister Justin Trudeau revealed he, too, will be staying home with his family instead of gathering treats with his children.

“Listening to Public Health officials it means my family will not be going trick-or-treating this year,” Trudeau said during a news conference.

Trudeau said his children might take part in an Easter-style egg hunt around the house, instead.

“I think families will be creative in how they respond to giving their kids as fun a holiday as we can,” Trudeau said. “While always listening to public health and listening to local guidelines.”

Last Friday, Trudeau was providing an update on the federal response to COVID-19 and acknowledged how difficult the pandemic has been for people, especially kids.

“No families, no extended families, no parties, no friends – these are things that kids are struggling with during this time of COVID,” Trudeau said. “We’ve asked an awful lot of everyone across the country, especially kids, but I want you to know we’re going to continue asking a lot of you because I know you’re capable of it.”

Questioning how to handle Halloween this year is on the mind of many parents. Health officials in some provinces have recommended families stay home instead of participating in door-knocking for candy this year.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said that British Columbians should ‘stick to six’ this year. While also encouraging people to pre-package candies and have them ready for children, allowing them to trick-or-treat one at a time.

