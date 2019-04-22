Trudeau to be portrayed on ‘Simpsons’ episode

Toronto journalist who’s posted videos of himself doing impressions of the PM voiced him for the show

(THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-City TV)

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be portrayed in Sunday’s Canadian-themed episode of “The Simpsons,” which is titled “D’Oh Canada.”

Toronto journalist Lucas Meyer tweeted on Monday that he got to guest-voice Trudeau for the segment after putting together an impressions video on YouTube.

Asked if the show reached out to Trudeau to voice himself in the episode, his spokeswoman Chantal Gagnon said in an email: “We respectfully declined their offer.”

The episode, which will air on City in Canada, sees Lisa mistakenly given political asylum in Canada during a family trip to Niagara Falls.

Tim Long, a Canadian-born consulting producer on “The Simpsons,” tells The Canadian Press the Trudeau character briefly talks to Lisa in the episode.

Long adds “there may be mention of a current scandal” that Prime Minister Trudeau is involved with, suggesting the episode might touch on the SNC-Lavalin controversy.

“That may be one of those things that nobody in America is going to get,” Long, who was born in Brandon, Man., and grew up in Exeter, Ont., said in a recent phone interview.

“It’s funny, though, because of course America got used to the idea that, ‘Well, Trudeau is great’ — at least the liberal part of America has sort of got it in their head that, ‘Oh, he’s amazing and Canadians must love him’ — and I think they’re shocked to learn that he’s in a little bit of trouble right now.”

The Canadian Press

