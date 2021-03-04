Turkeys talk back at traffic in Spallumcheen

A herd of turkeys caused a traffic jam in Armstrong March 3. (Video still)

A turkey traffic jam caused a few feathers to fly in Spallumcheen recently.

Rainy Whiteley and James Dennison came across a flock of the birds on Otter Lake Cross Road Wednesday, March 3.

“I’ve been in Armstrong for the last four years. Turkeys blocking the road was a first for me,” Dennison told the Morning Star.

Several vehicles stopped to let the birds saunter across the road and admire them.

The turkeys, who belong to a nearby farm, were in no rush to get off the road, despite honks, which they actually responded to with gobbles.

“They are bossy little buggers that refused to move,” Dennison said. “It was the good chuckle I needed yesterday.”

