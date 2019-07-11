This Wednesday, April 26, 2017, photo shows the Twitter app on a mobile phone in Philadelphia. Twitter says it is launching an experiment in Canada today that will allow users in this country to hide replies to tweets on the social media platform. Other users globally will be able to see the feature and its use, but won’t be able to use it themselves. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Matt Rourke

Twitter taps Canada as test market for new ‘hide’ tweet feature

The platform will indicate on a tweet any time a user decides to hide replies

Twitter says it is launching an experiment in Canada today that will allow users in this country to hide replies to tweets on the social-media platform.

The timing comes as social media platforms like Twitter have faced increasing government pressure to police their services better, particularly ahead of this fall’s federal election.

Users outside Canada will be able to see the feature and its use, but won’t be able to use it themselves.

The platform will indicate on a tweet any time a user decides to hide replies and will allow users to see what’s been hidden as away to dissuade brands or politicians from overusing the feature.

The company chose to test the new option in Canada before rolling it out elsewhere.

Twitter isn’t putting a timeline on when the experiment will end, but is keeping an eye on the timeline to the campaign’s kickoff.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Ferry hair, don’t care? BC Ferries offers prizes for best photos
Next story
Facebook event says 250,000 people plan to storm Area 51

Just Posted

Shuswap farm family raise following on Instagram

James and Chelsea Keenan and their five children share in agricultural experience

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: mainly sunny

Environment Canada is predicting mainly sunny weather going into the weekend

Suspect in stolen powerboat found doing circles by Sicamous public beach

33-year-old Penticton man faces charges after being tracked down by friend of boat owner

Police find drugs, 20 people at Okanagan problem premise

Search warrant executed July 9 in 2800 block of 35th Street

Vavenby closure will help Adams Lake mill in Shuswap stay alive

Interfor gets support from Salmon Arm, Chase councils for Canfor timber transfer

VIDEO: Roads remain washed out due to flooding in the Cariboo

The Chilcotin River south of Big Creek and its tributaries remain on flood watch

B.C. gas prices rose with land values, but high costs still not fully clear: report

Report for BC Utilities Commission can’t fully point to why wholesale gas prices are so high

Facebook event says 250,000 people plan to storm Area 51

Meme page has invasion plans, jokes which put seriousness in doubt

The Italian Ambassador sips wine in West Kelowna

Ambassador Claudio Taffuri claims the wine from Ciao Bella reminds him of home

20 cats rescued after B.C. man allegedly tries to strangle them

Rescued from the Interior, 15 kittens and five cats are now in the care of Victoria Humane Society

Horse euthanized after injury in Calgary Stampede chuckwagon race

The horse is the second one to die during this week’s Rangeland Derby

Twitter seeks to dismiss B.C. businessman’s lawsuit over ‘defamatory’ tweets

Founder of Lionsgate Entertainment alleges in a statement of claim that Twitter published a number of ‘false and defamatory’ tweets about him

Twitter taps Canada as test market for new ‘hide’ tweet feature

The platform will indicate on a tweet any time a user decides to hide replies

Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation to host annual charity golf tournament

People are encouraged to register now as the event is already two-thirds full

Most Read