Two Okanagan cities among rattiest in B.C.

A national pest control company just released its ranking of B.C.’s most rodent-infested cities, and the Okanagan record is far from squeaky clean.
Kelowna and Vernon made the top 10 list by Orkin Canada, based on the number of rat and mice treatments the company performed from Aug. 1, 2020 to July 31, 2021. The list, released on Tuesday (Nov. 2), has Kelowna in the fifth position and Vernon at No. 7.
To prevent rodents from choosing your home for their winter accommodations, the company recommends sealing any cracks or holes in your foundation, weather-proofing windows and doors, keeping shrubbery neat and eliminating unwanted moisture.
Here’s the full list of B.C.’s top 20 ‘rattiest’ cities:
1. Vancouver
2. Burnaby
3. Victoria
4. Surrey
5. Kelowna
6. Richmond
7. Vernon
8. Abbotsford
9. Langley
10. Coquitlam
11. Chilliwack
12. Port Coquitlam
13. North Vancouver
14. Delta
15. West Vancouver
16. Nanaimo
17. Maple Ridge
18. Duncan
19. Powell River
20. Kamloops
