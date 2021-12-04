A snow moon rises over Mt. Cheam in Chilliwack on Feb. 8, 2020. Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 is International Mountain Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

A snow moon rises over Mt. Cheam in Chilliwack on Feb. 8, 2020. Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 is International Mountain Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Dec. 5 to 11

International Mountain Day, International Ninja Day and Lard Day are all coming up this week

Every day of the year there are unofficial (and often weird and entertaining) holidays celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one unique thing to celebrate each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In December, for example, folks all over the globe are recognizing Gift of Sight Month and Operation Santa Paws.

Here are some of the unofficial holidays for the coming week:

Sunday, Dec. 5: International Ninja Day, Bathtub Party Day, World Soil Day.

Monday, Dec. 6: National Miners’ Day, St. Nicholas Day, Put on Your Own Shoes Day.

Tuesday, Dec. 7: International Civil Aviation Day, Cotton Candy Day, World Trick Shot Day.

Wednesday, Dec. 8: Lard Day, Pretend to Be a Time Traveler Day, National Brownie Day.

Thursday, Dec. 9: Christmas Card Day, International Day of Veterinary Medicine, World Techno Day, National Pastry Day.

Friday, Dec. 10: Human Rights Day, National Lager Day, Lost and Found Day.

Saturday, Dec. 11: International Mountain Day, Noodle Ring Day, Have a Bagel Day.

Check back regularly for upcoming lists of international unofficial holidays.

READ MORE: Unofficial holidays: the weird and wonderful things people celebrate around the world

Â 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
12 Days of Christmas comes with hefty price tag as inflation drives up costs

Just Posted

Salmon Arm Silverbacks goalie Owen Say stopped 43 of 45 shots in a 6-2 win over the West Kelowna Warriors on Dec. 3. (Contributed)
Salmon Arm Silverbacks have a franchise-best record after 6-2 win over West Kelowna

Highway 97A is closed in both directions south of Sicamous this morning, Dec. 4. (Paige Gregson/Facebook)
UPDATE: Highway 97A to remain closed south of Sicamous until Sunday morning

The approximate location of a motor vehicle incident that closed the eastbound lane of Highway 1 west of Sicamous. (Google image)
Transport truck incident has eastbound lane closed on Highway 1 west of Sicamous

Salmon Arm Silverbacks Keiran Ruscheinski and Lynden Hanvold share a picture with Tyra Menzies’ Grade 5 students from Hillcrest Elementary, who were at Salmon Arm Fire Hall #3 to drop off donations for the Fill the Fire Truck Toy Drive on Friday morning, Dec. 3, 2021. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
VIDEO: Pair of Salmon Arm Silverbacks assist Hillcrest students with toy drive donations