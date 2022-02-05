Anne Hung, 15, dances to Les Sylphide while competing in the classical ballet solo en-point division of the 67th annual Chilliwack Lions Club Music and Dance Festival in Chilliwack on Feb. 6, 2014. Monday, Feb. 7, 2022 is World Ballet Day. (Jenna Hauck/Chilliwack Progress file)

Anne Hung, 15, dances to Les Sylphide while competing in the classical ballet solo en-point division of the 67th annual Chilliwack Lions Club Music and Dance Festival in Chilliwack on Feb. 6, 2014. Monday, Feb. 7, 2022 is World Ballet Day. (Jenna Hauck/Chilliwack Progress file)

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Feb. 6 to 12

World Ballet Day, Wave All Your Fingers At Your Neighbour Day, Toothache Day all coming up this week

Every day of the year there are unofficial (and often weird and entertaining) holidays celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one unique thing to celebrate each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In February, for example, folks all over the globe are recognizing Burn Awareness Week and Secondhand Wardrobe Week.

Here are some of the unofficial holidays for the coming week:

Sunday, Feb. 6: Dump Your Significant Jerk Day, Pork Rind Appreciation Day, Lame Duck Day.

Monday, Feb. 7: Wave All Your Fingers at Your Neighbour Day, World Ballet Day, Play More Cards Day.

Tuesday, Feb. 8: Kite-Flying Day, Extraterrestrial Culture Day, Laugh and Get Rich Day.

Wednesday, Feb. 9: Pizza Day, Read in the Bathtub Day, Toothache Day.

Thursday, Feb. 10: Umbrella Day, Cream Cheese Brownie Day, Plimsoll Day.

Friday, Feb. 11: Don’t Cry Over Spilled Milk Day, Pro Sports Wives Day, Make a Friend Day, International Day of Women and Girls in Science.

Saturday, Feb. 12: Lost Penny Day, Plum Pudding Day, Darwin Day.

Check back regularly for upcoming lists of international unofficial holidays.

READ MORE: Unofficial holidays: the weird and wonderful things people celebrate around the world

Â 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Elizabeth the Steadfast: Queen marks 70 years on throne

Just Posted

Salmon Arm Silverbacks goalie Liam Vanderkooi stopped 32 of the 33 shots he faced in a 2-1 win over the Trail Smoke Eaters on Feb. 4, 2022. (Chris Fowler/Salmon Arm Silverbacks image)
‘Unreal backhand saucer pass’ part of 2-1 Salmon Arm Silverbacks victory

The Salmon Arm Economic Development Society opened the Zest Commercial Food Hub in 2021. (File photo)
Salmon Arm Economic Development Society receives $300k government grant

Benny Hanson, who turned 90 on Feb. 1, 2022, is a pump operator with the Celista Fire Department. (Celista Fire Department image)
90-year-old North Shuswap firefighter has always been one to keep busy

Braby Motors’ Wes Gano (left) and Justin Braby (right) hand off the keys to a new van to Launa Payne and Sherrelle Anderson of the Rise Up Indigenous Wellness Society. The van will help the society with its programming that includes the delivery of food to families. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Rise Up Indigenous Wellness Society ready to roll in the Shuswap