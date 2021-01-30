Canada Post carrier, Gary Savard, delivers mail in the snow in Chilliwack on Jan. 13, 2020. Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 is Thank A Mail Carrier Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Jan. 31 to Feb. 6

Thank a Mail Carrier Day, Work Naked Day and Eat Ice Cream for Breakfast Day all coming up this week

Every day of the year there are unofficial (and often weird and entertaining) holidays celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one unique thing to celebrate each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In February, for example, folks all over the globe are celebrating Cheerleading Week and Bird-Feeding Month.

Here are some of the unofficial holidays for the coming week:

Sunday, Jan. 31: Backwards Day, Gorilla Suit Day, Inspire Your Heart With Art Day.

Monday, Feb. 1: World Read Aloud Day, Serpent Day, Baked Alaska Day.

Tuesday, Feb. 2: Day of the Crêpe, Play Your Ukulele Day, Hedgehog Day, Marmot Day.

Wednesday, Feb. 3: Golden Retriever Day, Carrot Cake Day.

Thursday, Feb. 4: Thank a Mail Carrier Day, World Cancer Day, Stuffed Mushroom Day, Homemade Soup Day.

Friday, Feb. 5: Work Naked Day, World Nutella Day, National Weatherperson’s Day, Chocolate Fondue Day.

Saturday, Feb. 6: Eat Ice Cream for Breakfast Day, Lame Duck Day, Take Your Child to the Library Day.

Check back regularly for upcoming lists of international unofficial holidays.

READ MORE: Unofficial holidays: the weird and wonderful things people celebrate around the world

 

