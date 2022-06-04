Clockwise from top left: five-spice powder, everything spice, garam masala, Italian seasoning, Cajun/Creole seasoning and ras el hanout. Friday, June 10, 2022 is Herbs and Spices Day. (Photo for The Washington Post by Tom McCorkle)

Clockwise from top left: five-spice powder, everything spice, garam masala, Italian seasoning, Cajun/Creole seasoning and ras el hanout. Friday, June 10, 2022 is Herbs and Spices Day. (Photo for The Washington Post by Tom McCorkle)

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of June 5 to 11

Herbs and Spices Day, International Yarn Bombing Day, VCR Day are all coming up this week

Every day of the year there are weird and wonderful events, topics and themes celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one unique thing to honour or recognize each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In June, for example, folks all over the globe are recognizing Pet Appreciation Week and Love Your Burial Ground Week.

Here are some of the things people are celebrating this week:

Sunday, June 5: World Environment Day, Cancer Survivors’ Day, Hot Air Balloon Day.

Monday, June 6: Yo-Yo Day, World Green Roof Day, World Pest Day.

Tuesday, June 7: VCR Day, Chocolate Ice Cream Day, World Caring Day.

Wednesday, June 8: World Oceans Day, Best Friends’ Day, International Day of Action for Elephants in Zoos.

Thursday, June 9: Farm Workers’ Day, Jerky Day, Sex Day.

Friday, June 10: Iced Tea Day, Herbs and Spices Day, Ballpoint Pen Day.

Saturday, June 11: International Yarn Bombing Day, World Gin Day, Rosé Day.

Check back regularly for upcoming lists of international unofficial holidays.

READ MORE: Unofficial holidays: the weird and wonderful things people celebrate around the world

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Chinatowns more vibrant after pandemic, anti-Asian violence

Just Posted

After being painted white by the District of Sicamous, a community-driven effort is underway to restore the yellow facade, logo and other markings of a CP Rail caboose donated by CP to the district in 2004. (Andrea Horton - Eagle Valley News)
Community rallies behind restoration of Sicamous caboose

Photo of debris on Highway 1 near the landslide posted to Facebook, about 9 p.m. Friday.
UPDATE: Highway 1 west of Salmon Arm fully reopen after mudslide

RCMP investigate after a shooting in a residential parking lot on Okanagan Landing Road Friday, June 3. (Contributed)
Man dead after shots fired in Vernon

Chase Claypool with the Pittsburgh Steelers poses with Owen Stockbruegger of Salmon Arm after the BCCFA (BC Community Football Association) Chasing Hope Showcase game in Chilliwack on May 28. (Scott Welland photo)
Two Salmon Arm Golds play in exciting showcase game in Chilliwack