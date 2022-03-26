The sun shines down on a dandelion clock in Chilliwack on April 16, 2013. Monday, March 28, 2022 is Weed Appreciation Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

The sun shines down on a dandelion clock in Chilliwack on April 16, 2013. Monday, March 28, 2022 is Weed Appreciation Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of March 27 to April 2

Weed Appreciation Day, International Pillow Fight Day, Black Forest Cake Day all coming up this week

Every day of the year there are weird and wonderful events, topics and themes celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one unique thing to honour or recognize each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In March, for example, folks all over the globe are recognizing Cheerleading Safety Month and Caffeine Awareness Month.

Here are some of the things people are recognizing this week:

Sunday, March 27: Neighbour Day, World Theatre Day, Quirky Country Music Song Titles Day.

Monday, March 28: Weed Appreciation Day, Something On A Stick Day, Black Forest Cake Day.

Tuesday, March 29: International Mermaid Day, World Piano Day, Niagara Falls Runs Dry Day.

Wednesday, March 30: Manatee Appreciation Day, Take A Walk In The Park Day, World TB-303 Appreciation Day.

Thursday, March 31: Crayon Day, Cream Cheese Frosting Day, Bunsen Burner Day.

Friday, April 1: Walk To Work Day, Fun At Work Day, Reading Is Funny Day, Sourdough Bread Day.

Saturday, April 2: International Firewalk Day, World Autism Awareness Day, International Pillow Fight Day, International Children’s Book Day.

Check back regularly for upcoming lists of international unofficial holidays.

READ MORE: Unofficial holidays: the weird and wonderful things people celebrate around the world

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Morning Start: The world’s longest banana split

Just Posted

This map shows Airbnb rentals available in Sicamous on March 25, 2022. The District of Sicamous is working on a bylaw to regulate short-term rentals. (airbnb image)
Sicamous council supports further discussion of short-term rentals regulation

Roy Sakaki joins teammates Kaily Jeffery and Scott West to officiate the bronze medal game at the Tier 2 U13 BCHockey Championships at the Shaw Centre in Salmon Arm, March 20 to 23. (Photo contributed)
Salmon Arm’s ‘Mr. Hockey’ recognized by BC Hockey for his officiating contributions

Sicamous’ mayor and council expressed frustration over the ongoing littering by the Sicamous Husky Travel Center. (District of Sicamous photo)
‘They’re still pigs’: Sicamous council frustrated by littering around local truck stop

The owners of Sicamous’ After Dark Distillery are pursuing a development permit and variances to add a two-storey addition to the existing structure. (District of Sicamous image)
Sicamous’ After Dark Distillery pursuing permit for expansion