Sven Baertschi, left, and Bo Horvat of the Vancouver Canucks help the BC SPCA raise awareness for National Cupcake Day on Tuesday in Vancouver. (BCSPCA/Twitter)

Vancouver Canucks help raise awareness with puppy cuddles

BC SPCA holds pop-up event in support of National Cupcake day

What better way to spend your day than with cupcakes and cuddles with eight adoptable puppies?

The BC SPCA held a pop-up event in Vancouver on Tuesday to raise awareness for National Cupcake Day, its cross-Canada fundraiser for humane societies. All funds will be used to help abused and homeless animals within BC SPCA’s care.

Vancouver Canucks forwards Sven Baertschi and Bo Horvat were on hand to receive cuddles and help raise awareness.

National Cupcake Day occurs on Feb. 26, but participants are fundraising all month.

To donate to the BC SPCA or earn how to host your own cupcake party, visit their website.

Previous story
A Westminster wow: Bichon frise becomes America’s top dog

Just Posted

IH declares an end to meningococcal disease outbreak

No additional cases reported since Dec. 28, 2017

City supports outdoor school application

Salmon Arm council adds extra measure of support to school district’s submission to land commission

Marijuana legislation raising more questions

Shuswap elected officials and dispensaries concerned with planned summer roll-out.

Fire forces family from home

Sicamous firefighters knock out blaze at Mara Lakeview mobile park

Update: Snowfall alert cancelled for Shuswap, Revelstoke, North Thompson

Okanagan expecting snow, but in amounts of 5 cm or less, travellers urged to be cautious

Video: Cinematic curling

Kids in Salmon Arm came out for a game and a movie during the youth curling bonspiel event

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Kelowna West voters head to the polls

Voters in the Kelowna West riding hit the polls today to elect a new MLA after waiting six months

OSO takes a trip through Italian Goliaths

The OSO presents Viva L’Italia in Kelowna Feb. 16, Penticton Feb. 17 and Vernon Feb. 18

Toys, toothbrushes leach toxic metals onto beaches: SFU

Every piece of plastic that reserachers found in Burrard Inlet was contaminated

Volunteers sought to help B.C. residents file income taxes

Community Volunteer Income Tax Program celebrating 47 years of helping folks out

UPDATE: 14 Florida high school shooting victims reported, shooter in custody

Shooter was not a current student, sheriff said

Everything you need to know about comfort animals on Canadian airlines

Air Canada only allows emotional support dogs, while Westjet takes accepts a much broader range

UPDATED: Hedley will no longer perform at JUNOs after sexual misconduct allegations

Hedley says sexual misconduct claims are ‘unsubstantiated’

Most Read