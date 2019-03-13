Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s eight-day visit to India in February 2018 earned this year’s federal award. The cost taxpayers at least $1.6 million and only a half day of official government-to-government business was scheduled, according to the release. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)

Vancouver wins ‘government waste’ award with email-a-tree program

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation also targeted the spending scandal at the B.C. Legislature

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation released its annual Teddy Awards on Wednesday for what it calls the best of the worst in government waste.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s eight-day visit to India in February 2018 earned this year’s federal award. It cost taxpayers at least $1.6 million and only a half day of official government-to-government business was scheduled, according to the release.

“It was bad enough to watch the prime minister’s costume changes and dance moves during his trip to India, but seeing the bill was even worse,” said federal director Aaron Wudrick.

In B.C., the winner is the ongoing scandal at the B.C. Legislature. Speaker of the House Darryl Plecas accused Clerk Craig James and Sergeant-at-Arms Gary Lenz of using taxpayers’ money to take frivolous trips to places such as the United Kingdom and Hong Kong. Both James and Lenz are suspended from their duties and deny all allegations.

READ MORE: Former Supreme Court Chief Justice to investigate B.C. legislature affair

“We also won the municipal award for Vancouver’s bizarre email-a-tree program,” said B.C. director Kris Sims. “When bureaucrats and politicians choose to waste our money like this, it’s important to recognize them for their efforts – and B.C. is topping the charts, winning the Teddy Waste Award in two categories this year.”

The Vancouver Park Board spent $50,000 on the All the Trees project, in which residents were invited to send emails to trees and artists were paid to send replies on the trees’ behalf.

Also winning for the second time was former governor general Adrienne Clarkson, getting the federation’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

The public learned last October that Clarkson has billed taxpayers more than $1.1 million since leaving the position in 2005 – something she is allowed to do under a policy that permits former governors general to continue to submit expenses.


joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Have $500K? Here’s what kind of home that will buy you all across Canada

Just Posted

Buckerfield’s to reopen days after fire

Staff will be on site selling animal feed and pet food from the store’s parking lot on March 14

Salmon Arm bids to host Junior A National Hockey Championships

Shuswap Sports Society, Silverbacks team up to seek prestigious hosting rights

CSRD gives Malakwa Learning Centre high tech help

The regional district donated several computers as well as a server, printer and other equipment

More dogs romping off-leash at bird sanctuary

Majority of dog owners comply but more rules broken in Salmon Arm last summer than in 2017

Plan for Balmoral/Highway 1 intersection to be unveiled in spring

Ministry working on design to improve safety at dangerous crossing

Air Canada, WestJet expected to take financial hit from 737 Max 8 ban

The ban comes four days after the Ethiopian Airlines disaster that killed all 157 people on board

Fate of B.C.-shot Lori Loughlin movie series uncertain amid U.S. college bribery scandal

Shirley Rempel owns Country Lane Antiques, which is the set of Lori Loughlin’s Hallmark movie series.

Kelowna’s Journey Home board marks success

The board has added 6 members and has raised over $1 million

RCMP arrest man allegedly involved in Lake Country home invasion

Alec Ambrosius Roberts was arrested on March 11

Peachland council addresses changes needed for local parks

The rental of the Peachland Pier was also discussed

Vancouver businessman to plead not guilty in U.S. college exams scandal

David Sidoo is charged with conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud

Sick toddler fights for life at BC Children’s Hospital

1.5-year-old London is on life support and in critical condition at BC Children’s Hospital.

Three people deemed heroes after rescuing another in fiery crash on B.C. highway

Two people taken to hospital following head-on collision near Port Alberni

Kelowna Students’ Union gears up for Right to Life demonstration

The UBC Students’ Union Okanagan president recommends help hot line to students

Most Read