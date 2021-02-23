Victoria resident Ian Taylor has created a livestream of a mother hummingbird and her two chicks in hopes that it brings people a bit of joy. (Courtesy of Ian Taylor)

Victoria resident Ian Taylor has created a livestream of a mother hummingbird and her two chicks in hopes that it brings people a bit of joy. (Courtesy of Ian Taylor)

Victoria man creates livestream of hummingbird chicks to spread a bit of joy

Livestream will continue until the chicks fly away in March

A Victoria man has created a livestream of a hummingbird and her two chicks in hopes that it spreads a little bit of joy during difficult times.

After all, Ian Taylor said, “it’s hard to get stressed over a hummingbird taking care of her chicks.”

Taylor and his family first noticed a hummingbird nest in their yard last year, structured around a hanging light on their deck. Seeing how much joy watching the mother bird and her chicks brought his two kids, Taylor decided to set up a livestream with an old smartphone so they could view it inside on their computer too.

RELATED: Keep hummingbird feeders filled over winter, says Wild ARC

He said getting to watch the chicks grow over a few weeks time before seeing them flap their wings and fly off was incredible. So this year, when a new nest popped up on their wind chimes, Taylor decided to share the joy.

He went out, bought a camera and launched a livestream on YouTube so anyone could watch it. Taylor said they were a little worried about the eggs surviving when the snowstorm hit, but they installed a heat lamp and on Feb. 15, two healthy little chicks emerged.

Last year, it took the chicks about three weeks to fly off, so Taylor is expecting they’ll probably be gone by the first week of March. Until then, a livestream of the baby birds can be found on the DIG BC YouTube channel.

For more news from Vancouver Island and beyond delivered daily into your inbox, please click here.

WATCH ALSO: Old Highway Thru Hell tow truck helps move 850-tonne ship at Victoria shipyard

Do you have a story tip? Email: jane.skrypnek@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

birdsVictoria

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Fireball meteor streaks across sky, spotted by early-morning risers in Alberta, B.C.

Just Posted

Salmon Arm’s Marine Park marina, used for moorage, boat rentals and by young anglers in the annual Father’s Day Fishing Derby, is to be replaced this spring. (File photo)
Council waives review of demolition permit for Salmon Arm wharf marina

City wharf’s heritage register status triggers process, interest from province

A six-story commercial/residential building is proposed for three lots near the Mall at Piccadilly in a rezoning application submitted to the City of Salmon Arm. (Westurban Developments Ltd./City of Salmon Arm image)
Salmon Arm residents will have say on rezoning for six-storey building

Commercial/residential building proposed to have 140 rental units

Black Press file photo.
Interior Health: 6 new deaths and 67 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend

An outbreak has been declared at Kelowna General Hospital

A sun over mountains and Shuswap Lake beneath feature boldly in Salmon Arm Secondary Jackson campus Grade 9 Sciences Humaines students’ Amelie Ewanyshyn and Kaelah Riley’s flag design. (Contributed)
Salmon Arm students flag city’s banner for meaningful replacement

Jackson campus Grade 9 students offer thoughtful alternatives to city’s current flag

Okanagan Lake in spring. (Black Press Media file photo)
Warm week ahead but expect colder March: Environment Canada

Environment Canada is forecasting a colder than average spring for Okanagan-Shuswap

Rob Rondeau, PhD candidate at SFU, is embarking on a mission to find definitive evidence of human migration to the continent. (SFU supplied image)
VIDEO: Marine archaeologist looking for clues of ancient migration in B.C. waters

SFU researcher hoping to find 15,000 year-old archaeological sites underwater

Opening ceremonies for the 1994 Commonwealth Games in Victoria (University of Victoria photo)
Commonwealth, Invictus Games good for B.C. recovery, Horgan says

Commonwealth bid for 2026 proposes Victoria, Richmond venues

These gentlemen worked for W.J. Wilcox at the WX ranch in Salmon Arm. Were they commissioning a portrait to send home? Rex Lingford shot this photograph near his Enderby Studio sometime between 1909 and 1910. Image courtesy the archives at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum.
Shuswap history in pictures: Group portrait

Employees of W.J. Wilcox at the WX ranch in Salmon Arm.

BC Ferries carried 2.9 million passengers and 1.6 million vehicles during the final three months of 2020, a decrease of 39.6 per cent and 22.3 per cent compared to the same period in 2019. (Black Press Media file photo)
BC Ferries’ passenger count down 42 per cent as red ink dots third quarter report

Losses would have been worse without federal-provincial funding

More affordable housing units are needed not just in Vernon, but all neighbouring jurisdictions and Vernon says it’s time for Coldstream to get on board. (Morning Star file photo)
Okanagan community called out for lack of rental housing

Vernon urging its neighbour to “step up to the plate” and allow more affordable places to lives

Morning Star file photo The Vernon swimming pool will host free events Sunday and Monday.
North Okanagan pool reopens after week-long closure

Lanes, leisure and hot tub back up and running Feb. 23

The City of Vernon’s application to the B.C. Supreme Court for a judicial review and to overturn a Labour Relations Board reconsideration panel ruling in the case of a terminated fire captain has been dismissed. (File photo)
BC Supreme Court dismisses City of Vernon application

City sought judicial review, overturning of board decision in relation to terminated fire captain

Victoria resident Ian Taylor has created a livestream of a mother hummingbird and her two chicks in hopes that it brings people a bit of joy. (Courtesy of Ian Taylor)
Victoria man creates livestream of hummingbird chicks to spread a bit of joy

Livestream will continue until the chicks fly away in March

Victoria Coun. Sharmarke Dubow faced said the racism he faced after his holiday travels are a reminder that anti-Black racism exists in our community. (Photo by Quinton Gordon)
Victoria councillor faces racism after holiday travel

Sharmarke Dubow’s career focuses on marginalized communities

Most Read