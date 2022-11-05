Victoria’s Inner Harbour. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria’s Inner Harbour. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria named one of the most underrated cities in Canada

Victoria praised for its classic luxury experiences and the abundance of wildlife

Victoria has been called one of the seven most underrated cities in the country by Conde Nast Traveler.

The magazine says the city has small-town energy but the proximity to Vancouver also allows for a metropolitan influence softened slightly by the natural landscape of Vancouver Island.

“Victoria is only about a half hour from Vancouver by seaplane, but the charming capital of British Columbia marches to a totally different beat than its big city neighbour,” the magazine said.

The other cities on the list are Halifax, Nova Scotia, Quebec City, Banff, Ottawa and Winnipeg.

ALSO READ: Victoria named Canada’s best small city

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Greater Victoria

Previous story
Rare Pikachu, Kobe’s sneakers, and a hidden vault guards it all

Just Posted

Shelter and outreach operators in the B.C. Interior, including several in the Okanagan, have authored an open letter to Interior Health, BC Housing and municipalities calling for changes to the way the “homeless crisis” is addressed. The letter was issued Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
‘We are tired of the futility’: Okanagan shelters call for changes to homelessness response

Kaytlynn Davidson and Paige Murphy are the owners of Fern & Co. Creative Collective, located in downtown Salmon Arm. (Contributed)
Owners of Salmon Arm’s Fern & Co. Creative Collective strive to provide a safe space

Jordyn Konrad was recognized in the Top 20 Under 40 program earlier this year. (File photo)
Program to recognize Salmon Arm innovators over age 40 creating positive change

Daisy Pare bar manager at Breakers Pub on Sept. 11, 2020 gets ready for new B.C. rules announced by provincial health authority Dr. Bonnie Henry on Sept. 8, regarding nightclubs, bars and restaurants. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Rising workers’ compensation costs concern to Okanagan businesses