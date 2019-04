Celebrity posed for photos with fans on Wednesday night at Mission Springs

Aquaman star Jason Momoa was in Mission this week and stopped to pose for photos with fans. / Donna Mousseau Photo

Patrons of the Mission Springs Pub had a brush with Aquaman celebrity Jason Momoa on Wednesday night.

Witnesses said Momoa, who also stars in HBO series Game of Thrones, talked with fans and posed for photos for several hours while in the pub.

Momoa is reportedly filming a project for Netflix in the Mission-area, though that has yet to be confirmed. He has also been spotted in various Vancouver restaurants.