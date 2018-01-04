VIDEO: B.C. man films up-close view of orca breaching near Victoria

Bob Fraumeni can be heard yelling ‘Lord love a duck!’ while watching the orca slam the water

Most won’t get this close to breaching orcas – although they’ll sure try.

A video of an orca bursting out of the water off the coast of Victoria is receiving plenty of attention online – both for the majestic view but also for the reaction coming from the man who filmed it.

Posted on Facebook by Paul Keene, the video was taken Tuesday near Race Rocks by Bob Fraumeni, owner of Finest At Sea Ocean Products.

“Lord love a duck!” Fraumeni is heard yelling while filming the first of two breaches caught in the video.

“Oh there he goes again!” he yells just moments later. “It’s like watching a boxing match and being right in the ring.”

Prime viewing time to see southern resident orcas feeding on migrating salmon in the Strait of Georgia and the Gulf Islands is between May to October, but it’s not uncommon to come across orcas and other cetaceans year-round in the region.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Snowy owl pulled from grille of SUV

Just Posted

SPCA offers free cat spays/neuters

Grant will enable owners who haven’t been able to afford surgery for pet cats.

Monitoring Shuswap River boaters and tubers

Many tubers not aware a life jacket and a whistle required.

Update: Four influenza deaths at Interior Health care homes

Respiratory infections and gastroinstesinal illnesses identified

Random acts of kindness plentiful

Kindale records more than 36,500 such acts in 2017

Canoe couple welcome Shuswap’s New Year’s baby

Lindsy and Von Gulfan give birth to Elias Rhys Alexander at Shuswap Lake General Hospital

VIDEO: B.C. man films up-close view of orca breaching near Victoria

Bob Fraumeni can be heard yelling ‘Lord love a duck!’ while watching the orca slam the water

Scotties curling fans in Penticton will have shot at new vehicle

Curling fans will be given the opportunity to get behind the wheel of a 2018 Ford Escape

Intense storm pummels Atlantic Canada

A very intense storm causes schools and offices to close in Atlantic Canada

Victoria father charged with murder of daughters appears in court

Andrew Berry, 43, charged with second-degree murder in deaths of Chloe, 6, and Aubrey Berry, 4

B.C. agriculture minister names committee to ‘revitalize’ ALR

Popham appoints nine farmers and agriculture policy experts to consult and make recommendations

B.C. cities named as top recommended places to visit

Expedia poll lists three B.C. locations on a recent survey they conducted

Izik-Dzurko to perform at home

Young musician has returned from his first semester at Juilliard in New York City

B.C. clown band member charged with smuggling $7M in drugs into Japan

Daniel Whitmore, of Iron Maiden tribute band Powerclown, was allegedly found with methamphetamine

‘A little more hope:’ ALS patients taking anti-psychotic drug in clinical trial

New trial offers chance to treat debilitating and ultimately deadly neural disease without a cure

Most Read

  • VIDEO: B.C. man films up-close view of orca breaching near Victoria

    Bob Fraumeni can be heard yelling ‘Lord love a duck!’ while watching the orca slam the water