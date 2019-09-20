Grandpa Mason was an elderly feral cat taken in by TinyKittens. He found his calling when he started caring for the kittens in the care of the animal welfare organization. (Facebook photo)

VIDEO: B.C.’s famous cat Grandpa Mason has died

The story of the feral cat that started fostering kittens touched people around the world

A feral cat dubbed Mason was supposed to die within a few months of TinyKittens rescuing him in autumn 2016.

Instead he would go from a snarling scrapper to a sedate grandfather of most of the kittens that the Langley-based animal welfare group tended. Despite his terminal kidney disease, he survived 1,069 days longer than expected and eventually came to accept humans.

This week, it came time to say goodbye to Grandpa Mason who became a sensation around the world for his tender way with kittens.

TinyKittens made him comfortable in his final hours before a veterinarian visited Thursday. Tests earlier this week showed his kidneys were failing.

According to a TinyKittens Facebook post, he spent those final hours resting with kittens around him.

“This morning, he got to meet Angela’s kittens. His respiration rate had increased a little bit, and after a few minutes with the babies, it was right back down to normal,” the Facebook post said.

Grandpa Mason became the face of TinyKittens internationally as the group tried to spread the message about feral cats not being considered disposable and the need for spay and neutering.

In March of 2018, TinyKittens actually had to put out a public plea for kittens for Mason to foster because all the ones the organization had were adopted out. Mason even had his own Facebook page.

“I’m grateful for every single day, even today as all of our hearts are shattering into a million pieces. This is the sunset I hoped I could give him; the final gift he so deserved; at home, in peace, free from pain and surrounded by love and kittens,” TinyKittens posted on Mason’s Facebook page.

Reaction to the news of Mason’s passing came from around the globe.

Inger Marie Nielsen said “I am sorry like you. I live in Denmark and I cannot stop crying. He was so gently and sweet with all his small kittens. Thankful for knowing you, Grandpa Mason.”

“The outpouring of love for Grandpa and Shelly [Roche, founder] and TK from around the world is amazing. Grandpa Mason will always be the king of the internet kitties. I will miss him so much. Hugs to you, Shelly,” said Californian Carol Wenokur.

• See how the video of when Mason first came to TinyKittens:

Previous story
VIDEO: Want to improve your golf game? This golf ball cannon might work
Next story
Canada Post to unveil Leonard Cohen commemorative stamp to mark late singer’s birthday

Just Posted

Salmon Arm history in photos: Do you remember when?

Salmon Arm Museum at R.J. Haney Heritage Village asks public to identify date photo was taken

Salmon Arm mall’s no-panhandling sign reported to be result of complaints

Bylaw moves homeless men to mall vicinity, city says they’re OK on sidewalk

Carnivorous praying mantis put to work in the Shuswap

Insects introduced to the region in the 1930s to control grasshoppers eating crops

Fewer than 250 caribou remain in Columbia Shuswap

Only one of four herds in region with stable population, still considered threatened

Columbia-Shuswap governments promised voice in caribou recovery

Population of Frisby-Boulder herd northeast of Sicamous at 11 animals and declining

VIDEO: B.C.’s famous cat Grandpa Mason has died

The story of the feral cat that started fostering kittens touched people around the world

Trudeau seeks meeting with Singh to apologize for blackface, brownface photos

‘I will be apologizing to him personally as a racialized Canadian,’ Trudeau said Friday

Summerland grocery store offers warm atmosphere, community service

Nesters Market has been involved in numerous initiatives within Summerland

Charges stayed against Alberta RCMP officer in alleged off-duty Whistler assault

Const. Vernon Hagen instead completed an alternative measures program

Codling moths remain a problem for Okanagan apple growers

Problem areas for pest include Summerland, Penticton and Naramata

WFN elects new chief

Westbank First Nation members elected Christopher Raymond Derickson Thursday night

Fine fiddlin’ coming to Salmon Arm Legion

Roots and Blues and Salmon Arm Folk Music Society welcome Calvin Vollrath

Shop for bargains in the Shuswap while you help save the planet

Mirella Project’s second Shop and Swap set for Saturday

Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen works to control mosquito populations

Control efforts in the region have been starting earlier each year

Most Read