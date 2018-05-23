VIDEO: B.C. woman gets up-close view of Royal wedding

Kelly Samra won a trip back to her home country to see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle say ‘I do’

A Vancouver woman is back in B.C. after a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Windsor to witness the Royal wedding of the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Kelly Samra said she thought she’d be waking up early in the morning Saturday to watch the pair exhange wedding vows on international TV, but instead found herself back in the country where she was born and raised, being treated nearly like royalty herself.

Samra won the trip through a contest with Tsawwassen Mills, which included round-trip flights, hotel stay and a luxury boat ride.

“Ever since my childhood, the Royal Family has always been a big deal,” Samra said. “I have always admired Princess Diana for her charity work in London.”

VIDEO: Canadians rise for early-morning Royal wedding celebrations

READ MORE: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle wed in Windsor as millions watch

Samra joined thousands of others who lined the streets to the castle in order to catch glimpse of the Royal couple at an event across the street from Windsor Castle.

Since Saturday’s wedding, Markle and Harry have yet to take part in a honeymoon – having their first official appearance as a couple Tuesday.

Samra said despite the massive celebration on the weekend, London will have most likely gone back its normal hustle and bustle come Monday.

“London is a city that is constantly moving; after all the anticipation/build up of the wedding, I believe we are ready to move forward.”

