Video: Bulky bobcat goes for a stroll

Bob Lindley shared a video of a sneaky bobcat strolling through his yard in Vernon.

It’s cute, it’s furry but isn’t all that cuddly.

Bob Lindley shared a video of the sneaky bobcat above taking a stroll through his yard in Vernon.

The video posted to the Vernon & Area Community Forum page immediately got attention from residents excited to watch the video of the elusive cat.

Lindley commented on the feline’s curvy figure, noting it that he or she was likely “well fed”. Several on Facebook agreed, noting that it was exciting to see such healthy Canadian wildlife.

The video footage was taken just outside his home in the Blue Jay subdivision in Vernon, check it out below.

