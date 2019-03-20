(Big Country Snake Removal photo)

VIDEO: Dozens of rattlesnakes removed from under Texas home

Workers pulled 45 rattlesnakes from underneath the home near Albany

A Texas homeowner who reported seeing “a few” snakes under his home actually had dozens of rattlesnakes living beneath his house.

Big Country Snake Removal, which was called in to help, said the homeowner crawled underneath his home after strong winds disrupted his cable television service. He saw a few snakes, quickly crawled out and contacted the snake removal company.

Workers later pulled 45 rattlesnakes from underneath the home near Albany, about 150 miles (240 kilometres) west of Dallas, according to the company’s Facebook page.

Snakes will begin slithering out from underneath Texas homes as the weather warms up, increasing the risk of snakebites, said Nathan Hawkins, the owner of Big Country Snake Removal.

“They’ll start emerging, and then what they’re going to do is they’re going to start trying to find food. And then they’re going to start breeding,” Hawkins said. “A lot of people are getting snakes in their yard, and it’s because basically the habitat has been destroyed around the housing developments.”

Hawkins told Abilene TV station KTXS that his company removes about 2,000 snakes per year.

“Most people get bit when people are trying to harm or harass the snake,” Hawkins said.

State wildlife officials say that about 7,000 people are bitten by venomous snakes each year in the United States but very few bites are fatal. Officials say that on average, one to two people die in Texas each year from a venomous snake bite.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Full worm super moon’ to illuminate B.C. skies on first day of spring
Next story
PHOTOS: Spring has sprung in the Okanagan-Shuswap

Just Posted

Dairy farmers wary of federal effort to help industry

Concerns raised over vague details, funding access and impacts on growth

PHOTOS: Spring has sprung in the Okanagan-Shuswap

The new season is bringing warm weather across the region

Video gives Shuswap sport a national audience

Views of the Salmon Arm and Larch Hills take centre stage in skiing showcase

Concert to conquer cancer comes to Vernon, Kelowna

All proceeds go to the B.C. Cancer Foundation’s Childhood Cancer Research Initiative.

Stampeders to rock and roll on Shuswap Lake

Waterway and Twin Anchors houseboat companies host May long weekend concert

‘Full worm super moon’ to illuminate B.C. skies on first day of spring

Spring has sprung, a moon named in honour of thawing soil marks final super moon until 2020

Kelowna Women’s Shelter Thrift Store broken into

Kelowna RCMP say that an undisclosed amount of cash and clothing was stolen

Free app launches to help immigrants, refugees as they settle in B.C.

Mobile app Arrival Advisor was developed by Vancouver-based non-profit PeaceGeeks

Catch-up immunization aims to stamp out B.C. measles resurgence

Vaccination records to be checked at B.C. schools next fall

Four skiers caught in avalanche in Glacier National Park Sunday

No one was buried but one was transferred to hospital

Column: Clearing the waters on muddy tasting fish

Great Outdoors by James Murray

Bodies of two missing teens recovered in reservoir along Kootenay river

Volkswagen Beetle drove off the road down a steep embankment and into the Pend d’Oreille River Sunday

Visitors spend $4.5M during Penticton Peach Festival

Two-thirds of attendees were from out of town, spending $325 per person during the annual festival

International Macaron Day: Buy a treat, support the KGH Foundation

Tasty treats can be purchased around Kelowna, March 20

Most Read