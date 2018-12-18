VIDEO: Ex-NASA engineer pranks mail thieves with glitter bomb trap

Package thefts are common this time of year, but YouTuber Mark Rober used his engineering skills

‘Tis the season for mail thieves to be out in full force. But one package pirate recently got more than they asked for when they happened to steal a box filled with something called Fart Spray and glitter.

NASA-engineer-turned-YouTube-star Mark Rober designed a bait package, called the “glitter bomb trap,” after he fell victim to a porch thief himself in San Francisco.

“If you’ve ever been a situation like this, you just feel violated,” Rober said in a video he posted Monday, detailing how he designed and used the bait package.

Rober, who worked on NASA’s Mars Rover, said he spent about six months designing, planning and testing his device.

The result? A contraption disguised as Apple’s smart speaker, a HomePod, that releases not only a pound of fine glitter and a rancid smell, but captures the entire act on four cameras inside the box.

A number of thieves fell for the trap, with the device inside working exactly as planned each time.

The video shows one man driving up to a home, taking the package, and driving away with it in his passenger’s seat. The next clip shows him getting hit with an explosion of glitter.

“Come on, bro,” he says, before jumping out of his car to shake off the glitter. After getting back in the car and continuing his drive, the Fart Spray does its job.

“What is that smell? Ooooof,” he says, before throwing the package out of his car window into some bushes.

A woman is then seen opening the box inside her home. Once the glitter bomb explodes, the woman is heard shrieking, lifting the box only to be hit with the stinky spray.

Rober said the moral of the prank was simple: just don’t take other people’s stuff.

“Not only is it not cool, but on the plus side, you’ll never find yourself in this situation,” he said.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
A journey through 2018’s top pop culture moments

Just Posted

Let the spirit of a Shuswap Christmas shine

Celebrate the season with activities for families and children of all ages

Update: Natalie Wilkie earns silver medal at Para Nordic World Cup

Salmon Arm Paralympian adds a medal to her fourth place finish in Finland

Securities commission probe includes company planning to grow cannabis in Shuswap

Liht Cannabis Corp states it’s doing internal investigation, welcomes BC Securities Commission probe

Family saved but pets lost in Sunnybrae house fire

Firefighters from Tappen-Sunnybrae and South Shuswap fire departments extinguish blaze

Retailers feel impact of generous return policies

Technology data tracking can clamp down on fraudulent abuse

VIDEO: Ex-NASA engineer pranks mail thieves with glitter bomb trap

Package thefts are common this time of year, but YouTuber Mark Rober used his engineering skills

Police dog tracks down counterfeit suspect

Cop vehicle rammed, and pooch steals a chicken dinner

FortisBC says you can return to normal gas use following pipeline fire

Utility says increased pipeline capacity, warmer weather have allowed supply to reach normal levels

CSIS collected info on peaceful groups, but only in pursuit of threats: watchdog

Security Intelligence Review Committee says fears unjustified after reviewing evidence, testimony

Canada ranks 16th on annual gender gap list

This is the second year Canada has placed 16th in the World Economic Forum’s list

VIDEO: Tornado rips through city west of Seattle

Reports indicate five to seven homes damaged in Port Orchard, Wash.

Trial date postponed for man charged with killing Abbotsford police officer

Oscar Arfmann’s trial pushed back from January to May 2019

Vegas coming to Vernon for New Years Eve

Legendary Lake Monsters throw epic party Dec. 31

Privacy watchdog says legal cannabis buyers should use cash, not credit

Some countries could bar entry to individuals if they know they have purchased cannabis

Most Read