BLANK SPACER

VIDEO: Grumpy sea lion resists help back to water in Washington State

Crews were able to coax her into a crate to carry her back to water

Sheriff’s deputies and Washington state wildlife officials had a standoff with a rather grumpy sea lion that was found wandering a rural road.

Crews were able to coax her into a crate to carry her back to water.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Do you talk to your spouse about money? 42% of Canadians don’t, poll suggests
Next story
ReProm: Second shot for LGBTQ people to enjoy milestone as themselves

Just Posted

Salmon Arm man arrested after damaged safe found in truck

Forty year old facing charges of break and enter, possession of stolen property

On-leash plan for dogs at Salmon Arm cemetery evokes growl from pet owners

City staff to meet with dog owners to consider possible alternatives

Salmon Arm Coldest Night walk warms organizers’ hearts

Event raises more than $10,000 for city’s hungry and homeless

Racist incidents on the rise in the Okanagan as coronavirus spreads

UBCO professor not surprised by recent incidents

UPDATE: RCMP confirm arrests at blockade after court injunction served

Protest held in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en First Nation regarding RCMP, LNG pipeline

Protecting privacy key to stopping spread of COVID-19, B.C. health officials say

The number of coronavirus cases in B.C. remains at seven

Column: Digging a hole and waiting for the fish to bite

Shuswap Outdoors by Hank Shelley

Kelowna man charged after naked driver leads RCMP on hit-and-run spree

A Kelowna man has been charged with numerous offences

Private clinics would harm ‘ordinary’ people using public system in B.C.: lawyer

Health Minister Adrian Dix announced in 2018 that the government would begin to fine doctors $10,000

Child in hospital following fatal crash that killed father, sibling on B.C. highway

The family was travelling from Southern Alberta

Column: Film fest connects Shuswap movie buffs with global cinema

Cinemaphile by Joanne Sargent

Shuswap history in pictures: Married versus single

Unusual game of shinny unfolds in Frank Duncan photograph

B.C. terminates contract with hospice society refusing assisted death

Delta Hospice Society loses hospital service fund of $1.5 million

PHOTOS: Flashlights as headlights, no insurance lands B.C. driver nearly $2K in fines

Pick-up truck was also impounded, Vancouver police say

Most Read