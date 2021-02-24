Photograph By @KAYLAXANDERSON

Photograph By @KAYLAXANDERSON

VIDEO: Lynx grabs lunch in Kamloops

A lynx surprises a group of ducks and picks one off for lunch

-with files from Kamloops This Week

So swift they didn’t even hear him coming.

A group of ducks gathering on McArthur Island in Kamloops were taken by surprise when a lynx jumped out of the bushes to get himself some lunch.

Unfortunately, that lunch was a duck.

The moment was captured on video and posted to Facebook on Feb. 22, by Split Reed.

There have been many reports of lynx roaming Kamloops, including recent sightings on McArthur Island.

Various previous lynx sightings on the North Shore and in Westsyde resulted in some of the animals being taken to the B.C. Wildlife Park for treatment.

According to the BC Conservation office, there have been a higher-than-average number of lynx and bobcat sightings in Kamloops this winter.

While there have been no reports of pets being attacked, the conservation office reminds people to keep a close eye on their furry friends when outdoors, keep them on a leash and avoid leaving attractants such as food where animals can access it.

READ MORE: Burns Lake man grabs lynx by scruff after chickens attacked

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Wildlife

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Chunks of ice rain down on visitors at Bridal Veil Falls near Agassiz

Just Posted

The District of Sicamous announced plans to purchase and manage the Sicamous Medical Centre on Tuesday, Feb. 24. Colleen Anderson and Malcolm Makayev have been overseeing this and other health matters on behalf of the district’s council. (Jim Elliot-Eagle Valley News)
Sicamous to purchase retiring doctor’s business, take over management

Move intended to attract new doctors by allowing them to focus on patient care

Malakwa firefighters bring a barn blaze under control in the 4,000 block of the Trans-Canada Highway on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. (Sean Coubrough/CSRD photo)
Barn fire prompts fundraiser for Shuswap family of eight

Blaze leaves Malakwa family in need of feed, supplies for beloved horses

Accelerate Okanagan has announced the six finalists for the 2021 OKGN Angel Summit. The remaining entrepreneurs will compete for a chance to receive a $145,000 investment in their business. (Eryca Stirling photo)
Finalists named for Okanagan entrepreneur summit

Accelerate Okanagan has named the final six competing entrepreneurs in the OKGN Angel Summit

A smaller version of the Bilbo’s Bog igloo has returned to Larch Hills courtesy of Peter Mair. (Marcia Beckner photo)
Column: Cold spell made for marvellous outdoor opportunities

Trail Tales by Marcia Beckner

The City of Salmon Arm’s wastewater treatment plant. (File photo)
City to pursue pilot project targeting smell at Salmon Arm’s sewage treatment plant

Staff wish to give new technology a try at wastewater facility

Photograph By @KAYLAXANDERSON
VIDEO: Lynx grabs lunch in Kamloops

A lynx surprises a group of ducks and picks one off for lunch

Two women were arrested in Nanaimo for refusing to wear masks and causing disturbance on a BC Ferries vessel. (File photo)
B.C. ferry passengers arrested and fined for causing disturbance, refusing to wear masks

Incident happened Sunday, Feb. 21, aboard the Nanaimo-bound Queen of Cowichan

(File photo)
‘Give me your stuff! Oh, hello, officer’: Man surprised by Kamloops Mountie

A man trying to enter a vehicle stopped in Kamloops was greeted by an off-duty Kamloops Mountie inside

Project rendering of Hadgraft Wilson Place (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)
68-unit affordable housing complex coming downtown Kelowna

The six-storey complex located on Fuller Ave is set to be completed by fall 2022

A man was arrested after he refused to vacate Alexander’s Beach Pub in Coldstream while not adhering to the business’s COVID-19 mask-wearing policy Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. (Google Maps photo)
Man arrested for refusing to leave Coldstream store without wearing mask

Store owner says man likely came in looking for an argument: ‘the fellow had a notepad’

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP and the BX-Swan Lake Fire Department are on scene of a reported quonset fire fully involved in the 900 block of Pottery Road. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
UPDATE: Crews douse North Okanagan workshop fire

BX-Swan Lake Fire Department battling blaze on property in Vernon Wednesday, Feb. 24

Justin Morissette is still recovering from the injuries sustained in the altercation. He is not yet able to walk without assistance. (Justin Morissette, Twitter)
B.C. man suing city and police over violent altercation with anti-LGBTQ preacher

Justin Morissette argues police knew the threat the preacher posed, and failed to keep the peace

Brad Eliason as seen here after he came out of a medically-induced coma after being severely injured during an unprovoked assault at Okanagan Lake beach by Thomas Kruger-Allen. (Photo courtesy of GoFundMe)
Beach attacker’s sentencing delayed in Penticton court

His defense lawyer has introduced a Charter of Rights breach application

(Mission Group)
Demolition of Bargain Shop downtown Kelowna clears way for big development

Bernard Block will encompass two residential towers, commercial tower, street-facing businesses

Most Read