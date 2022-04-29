Becky Adams has posted a song she wrote about the loss of homes in Lytton on YouTube. She was raised in the small community that was hit by fire on June 30, 2021, and has strong ties to the area still. (YouTube/Becky Adams)

Becky Adams has posted a song she wrote about the loss of homes in Lytton on YouTube. She was raised in the small community that was hit by fire on June 30, 2021, and has strong ties to the area still. (YouTube/Becky Adams)

VIDEO: Lytton-raised woman writes song for those who lost their town to devastating fire

Hole in My Heart written and performed by Becky Adams, who has strong connections to Lytton

A woman who grew up in Lytton has written a song about the loss of the town to fire.

Becky Adams released Hole in My Soul on her YouTube channel on April 28, during a visit to her hometown. She told Black Press she recorded the song simply to share with others.

The version she shared online is missing some elements of the full song, she said. She plays the song acoustically with her guitar, but the full song includes First Nations singing and drumming, as well as a guitar solo.

Adams lived in Lytton while growing up with her parents, Bill and Irene Buttals, and then went to study music at Douglas College, and music therapy at Capilano University. She now lives in Prince George and comes to visit a few times a year.

She wrote the song for the people of Lytton who lost homes and more during the catastrophic fire on June 30, 2021. Many residents are still living scattered around the province in temporary housing, or with family and friends. New housing is just beginning to be built, and some residents are not even allowed on their own property yet.

While she has been singing and playing the guitar for years, she has only just started writing music recently. Hole in My Soul is the third of eight songs she has written since she began in January.

“My songs are from the heart, and come very easily and quickly to me,” she said.

