Zeke might have a future with the B.C. Lions if he keeps working on his tackling technique. (Special to The News).

Zeke might have a future with the B.C. Lions if he keeps working on his tackling technique. (Special to The News).

Video of Maple Ridge pup tackling ‘brother’ goes viral on TikTok

Family were taking a walk on Pitt Meadows dikes when TikTok takedown occurred

A short video of some traditional rough housing between a young boy and his pup on the Pitt Meadows dikes has reached over one million views on social media app TikTok.

Alysha Stowell, who shot the footage while out for a weekend stroll with her husband, two kids, and their pair of golden retrievers in January, said the new-found fame is “totally unexpected.”

“I’m new to TikTok, and I thought, I might as well post it, it’s kind of funny,” she said.

The video shows five-year-old Zachary holding a size-able stick with the intention of tossing it for his puppy brother, Zeke.

Lacking any patience whatsoever, the nine-month-old dog leaped on Zachary, knocking him to the ground, before grabbing the stick away.

The little boy shows some grit by popping back up and chuckling.

READ MORE: Thor the dog a viral Okanagan sensation

“I was surprised when it got 100 likes,” she noted. “And next thing I know, it kind of blew up.

As of publication, the short video had 1.4 million views on TikTok.

“I think it’s reached all the way to Asia,” Stowell said. “I have people commenting in all kinds of different languages I have to translate.”

The family lives in Maple Ridge, and walk the dikes each weekend rain-or-shine.

“My son and [Zeke] have always had a really fun banter back-and-forth,” Stowell said, “It’s like a brotherly relationship.

“So I figured why not pull out my phone, and try to capture those moments.

“In the original video [shown below] Zeke has his own stick, but it wasn’t until he saw Zachary with a different one, that he actually dropped his own to go get the one my son has.”

She, as well as many commenters on the video, complimented Zachary on how he took the tackle.

“My son takes it like a champ,” Stowell proudly noted. “He’s always been a tough kid who doesn’t really cry unless he’s really, really hurt.

“He likes it,” she said of the rough play between him and Zeke. “He thinks it’s fun.”

Now the video has gone viral, Zachary is even more pleased.

“He’s telling everyone that he is TikTok famous,” Stowell said.

“He thinks it’s really cool telling his kindergarten teacher and all his friends.”

The puppy is also drawing his fair share of praise.

“Some commenters are saying the Philadelphia Eagles should take him as their first-round pick, or that he looks like [former Baltimore Ravens star] Ray Lewis in his prime.”

With the new-found attention, Stowell said she is trying to be quicker on the draw with the camera these days.

“I’ll try to make sure I capture any funny moments, because there have definitely been a few in the past that I haven’t had my phone quite ready to get.”


ronan.p.odoherty@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Maple RidgePitt Meadowsvideo

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Happy-go-lucky-Zachary has been praised for his hardiness in the comment section of the viral video. He popped right back up – chuckling – after being tackled by his puppy buddy, Zeke. (Special to The News)

Happy-go-lucky-Zachary has been praised for his hardiness in the comment section of the viral video. He popped right back up – chuckling – after being tackled by his puppy buddy, Zeke. (Special to The News)

Previous story
VIDEO: Daisy the llama gets ‘nip and tuck’ after being rescued

Just Posted

Lance Ewan, with little Suki, and Eddie Turner stand by Turner’s glove-adorned fence that Ewan has been decorating with single gloves picked up since late last year during his walks around Salmon Arm. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm man finds new purpose in abandoned accessories

Two neighbours have a little fun with fence ornaments

The skating rink at the Silver Creek Community Park will not be opening this winter due to well water issues. (File photo)
Silver Creek skating rink near Salmon Arm will not open

Well water issues have halted attempts to freeze the outdoor rink

A healthcare worker takes a swab from a driver at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing facility, in Vancouver, on Monday, December 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
1 death, 70 more cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

The single additional death is not tied to any active outbreaks in the region

A population of invasive clams was found in Shuswap Lake near Salmon Arm in 2020. (CSISS photo)
Public told to look out for invasive mussels and clams in Shuswap Lake

A population of the invasive clams was found near Salmon Arm last year

Captian and Maria at the Shuswap BC SPCA.
Inseparable but neglected dogs at Shuswap BC SPCA in desperate need of surgery

A Shuswap volunteer will match donations to the dogs’ surgery up to $5,000

Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Dr. Bonnie Henry pauses for a moment as she gives her daily media briefing regarding Covid-19 for the province of British Columbia in Victoria. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
B.C. announces 546 new COVID-19 cases, 12 additional deaths

Health officials renew their call to refrain from travelling: ‘COVID-19 can travel with us’

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic outside his residence at Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang)
Canada’s latest travel restrictions expected to be announced Friday as COVID-19 variants spread

Prime Minister expected to announce new measures aimed at the containing spread of COVID-19 variants

Ottawa Senators goaltender Matt Murray (30) looks on as Vancouver Canucks right wing Brock Boeser (6) celebrates his goal with teammates during first period NHL action in Vancouver, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Boeser has 3 points as streaking Canucks sweep aside Ottawa 4-1

Vancouver climbs back to .500 with third straight victory

Zachary and his puppy buddies out for a weekly stroll on the Pitt Meadows dikes. (Special to The News)
Video of Maple Ridge pup tackling ‘brother’ goes viral on TikTok

Family were taking a walk on Pitt Meadows dikes when TikTok takedown occurred

Cobble Hill’s Malcolm Taylor was fitted with a new myoelectric arm earlier this year. (Submitted)
B.C. teen getting in touch with his new myoelectric arm

Malcolm Taylor’s prosthetic can sense and respond to muscle impulses

Wireless meter testing at a BC Hydro facility. (Black Press Media file photo)
BC Hydro, province hope to attract new clean technologies with discounted rates

New CleanBC industrial rates to help businesses, industries switch to electricity

The Whistler Blackcomb resort, owned by Vail Resorts. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
Health authority appeals to Whistler residents as COVID-19 cases surge

From Jan. 1 to 26, the resort municipality recorded 288 new cases of the virus

The Penticton Indian Band has reported a potential COVID-19 exposure. (File)
Potential COVID-19 exposure at Penticton Indian Band

The band will be closing all facilities temporarily

An avalanche warning has been issued for B.C.’s South Coast mountains, including those in the North Shore. (Google Maps)
Avalanche warning issued for B.C.’s South Coast this weekend

‘There have already been a number of close calls,’ says Avalanche Canada forecaster

Most Read