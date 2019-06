A pod showed up to take in the warmth

Orcas were seen swimming down False Creek Wednesday afternoon. (Jeff Wilson)

It was a rare sight in Vancouver on Wednesday afternoon as a pod of orcas was spotted in False Creek.

Passersby took to social media to post photos and videos of the unusual experience.

Pod of orcas taking a casual cruise through False Creek this afternoon. #Vancouver #Awesome pic.twitter.com/7phOrWK7Wd — Matthew R. Keevil (@matthewkeevil) June 12, 2019

