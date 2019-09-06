VIDEO: Praying mantis fights black widow in epic West Kelowna battle

A West Kelowna woman captured the entire fight on camera in her basement

Some may call it the battle of the century among B.C. insects.

A West Kelowna woman is offering up a glimpse into the Darwinian evolutionary theory of natural selection in the form of a six-minute fight between a black widow spider and a preying mantis, all caught on camera.

Varina Stone’s footage begins with the pair squaring off in a crack between a piece of Styrofoam and block of wood. The black widow appears to be on the offensive, trying to get its legs on the mantis.

Without giving away the ending, the fight does take a surprising turn: