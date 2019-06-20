VIDEO: Rare white killer whale captured by drone near Campbell River

The transient orca has been named Tl’uk, a Coast Salish word that means ‘moon.’

A white orca first spotted recently by Campbell River whale watchers was also caught on drone footage, offering a clear glimpse of the rare mammal alongside its pod.

The Department of Fisheries and Ocean captured the juvenile Biggs killer whale on camera while it was swimming near Campbell River on Saturday.

The transient orca has been named Tl’uk, a Coast Salish word that means ‘moon,’ but to scientists is known as T46-B1B. Researchers have yet to confirm its gender, but believe it’s roughly a year old.

Some experts believe that the orca has Chediak-Higashi syndrome, which is a genetic condition that can cause albinism in mammals, while others suspect the grey-like film that’s caused its colour to lighten is something different. Neither have been confirmed.

The Biggs killer whale family travels between southern California and Alaska, hunting for seals and sea lions along the way.

In late May, the same orca was spotted with its transient pod near Nanaimo.

