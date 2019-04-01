Video: Rare white lion cubs born near China

Rare white lion cubs born in Crimea safari park

Two rare white lion cubs have been born in a Crimean safari park.

The male and female cubs arrived in the Taygan lion park near Belogorsk several days ago but haven’t been named yet.

There are about 300 white lions in the world – many of them in captivity

The Taygan park, the first lion park in Europe, was established by enthusiast Oleg Zubkov in 2006 and now houses 60 big cats, including more than 20 white lions.

Watch the adorable video below:

(The Associated Press)

READ MORE: Fireball soars when Utah officials blow up derailed train cars

READ MORE: B.C. Pride group ‘discriminated’ against by Catholic church, president says

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
April Fool’s pranks plague the Okanagan

Just Posted

Grass fires believed human caused

Firefighters making progress on 100- and 250-hectare blazes near Chase

Snowmobile clubs check compliance in caribou closures

Mountain communities want to be consulted on further closures

Search resumes in Shuswap for missing women

Wings of Mercy drones have begun looking, ground search in plans for May.

Has the Shuswaggi lake monster been caught on video?

Fishermen film unexplained waves with black humps rising from the top

Update: Video of large grass fires near Chase

The BC Wildfire Service reports the larger of the two fires is 250 hectares in size

Video: Rare white lion cubs born near China

Rare white lion cubs born in Crimea safari park

Fireball soars when Utah officials blow up derailed train cars

The derailment occurred Saturday when 24 of the 165 cars went off the tracks

B.C. Pride group ‘discriminated’ against by Catholic church, president says

Church denied society’s request to host Pride event

VIDEO: Pedestrian killed by train in Lower Mainland

Collision happened at about 12:30 p.m. in Maple Ridge

Speaker to discuss how bugs can save the world

Award winning author and veterinary epidemiologist, David Waltner-Toews will speak in Kelowna May 13

Grassfires keep South Okanagan fire department busy

Penticton Indian Band fire department were busy overnight with multiple grassfires

Jody Wilson-Raybould honoured at ceremony on Vancouver Island amid controversy

Show of support comes as SNC-Lavalin controversy deepens

First day of trial for former Surrey pastor, wife charged with sexual assault

Samuel and Madelaine Emerson have pleaded not guilty to multiple charges

Peachland looks for volunteers for community clean-up

Community Clean-Up Month begins April 6

Most Read