VIDEO: Royals reveal the images on their Christmas cards

Prince William and his wife Kate are shown outside in casual clothes, their three young children in tow

British officials have released the photos chosen by members of the royal family for their Christmas cards.

Prince William and his wife Kate are shown outside in casual clothes, their three young children in tow. Prince Harry and Meghan chose a black and white motif that shows the newlyweds admiring a fireworks display at their evening wedding reception in May.

For ardent gardener Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the choice was a photo that showed them gazing lovingly at one another while sitting on a bench surrounded by greenery.

And Queen Elizabeth II? Royal officials have not yet released an image of the card used by the queen and her husband, Prince Philip.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Fashion Fridays: How to change your beauty routine

Just Posted

Shuswap thief nabs purse in hospital, attempts to steal taxi

Salmon Arm RCMP arrest suspect who judge orders to stay behind bars until trial

Avalanche control scheduled today on Highway 1 east of Revelstoke

Avalanche control work is scheduled today along Highway 1. From 10 a.m.… Continue reading

School District 83 says a buyer is lined up for Salmon Arm’s DAC

Few details available, but sale is said to be finalized by Jan. 31

Okanagan College unlocks time capsule

Items placed in 1993 and kept in capsule in library opened at special ceremony

Natalie Wilkie takes fourth at Para Nordic World Championships in Finland

Salmon Arm Paralympian finishes with top time among Team Canada’s women’s skiers

Tommy Chong says Canada took wrong approach to pot legalization

He also talked about the likelihood of another Cheech and Chong film

Mike Duffy can’t sue Senate over suspension without pay, judge rules

Duffy’s lawsuit sought more than $7.8 million from the upper chamber

Language on Sikh extremism in report will be reviewed, Goodale says

A public-safety ministry document indicats terrorist threats to Canada included a section on Sikh extremism for the first time

Questions raised over retailers who shame shoplifters with photos

Alleged theft from a sex shop in Newfoundland led to posts on social media

Media, robotics, Indigenous studies coming to B.C. Grade 12 classrooms in 2019-20

Provincial tests are also being changed for students in Grade 10 to 12, the Education Ministry said

VIDEO: Royals reveal the images on their Christmas cards

Prince William and his wife Kate are shown outside in casual clothes, their three young children in tow

Roots & Blues adds world-class acts to roster

Salmon Arm festival encompasses Afrobeat to bluegrass

ICBC to apply for 6.3% hike to basic insurance rates

Crown Corporation said it will be submitting its next basic rate application to the British Columbia Utilities Commission Friday

Stranded B.C. trucker writes final wishes before being rescued 3 days later

‘I was just praying someone would come along’

Most Read