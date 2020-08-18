FILE – Schitt’s Creek co-creators Eugene Levy and his son Dan (left) arrive on the red carpet at the 2015 Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto on Sunday, March 1, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

VIDEO: Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy urges Canadians to take online class on Indigenous history

Schitt’s Creek star says 2020 has taught him the importance of relearning history

A Canadian-born actor is urging everyone to get educated on Indigenous issues and history in 2020.

Dan Levy, co-creator or the popular Schitt’s Creek, posted a video to Twitter about Indigenous Canada, a free online course from the University of Alberta.

“It’s a 12-lesson massive open online course that explores Indigenous histories and contemporary issues from an Indigenous perspective,” Levy said.

The actor said he would be hosting question and answer sessions with professors to delve deeper into the materials and learn about past and present issues that many students – including Levy himself – may not have learned in school.

“Because if 2020 has taught us anything, it’s that we need to actively relearn history – history that wasn’t taught to us in school – to better understand and contextualize our lives and how we can better support and be of service to each other.”

According to the University of Alberta, the course “course explores key issues facing Indigenous peoples today from a historical and critical perspective highlighting national and local Indigenous-settler relations.” For more information, visit: https://www.ualberta.ca/admissions-programs/online-courses/indigenous-canada/index.html.

Levy’s call comes after a series of ongoing Black Lives Matter protests that in Canada have grown to include racism and police brutality against Indigenous peoples.

This year has also seen a fatal police shooting of Indigenous woman Chantel Moore during a wellness check and a confrontation between police and Chief Allan Adam of the Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation, with police seen on video punching Adam over an alleged expired licence plate.

READ MORE: Shooting victim Chantel Moore remembered as ‘the sweetest soul’

READ MORE: Jagmeet Singh calls for ‘systemic change’ for policing during Port Alberni visit

READ MORE: Charges dropped against Alberta First Nations chief in violent arrest

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Indigenous

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Sylvester Stallone gives shout-out to new Rambo chainsaw carving in Hope. B.C.

Just Posted

Mussel risk reminder issued in Shuswap after invasive species intercepted at inspection sites

10 mussel-fouled watercraft stopped so far this season in B.C.

Ebus expands service to Salmon Arm, Kelowna

Alberta-based transportation company’s departures up to seven days a week

UPDATE: Fire between Salmon Arm-Sicamous suspected human caused

Blaze near Craigellachie now 15 hectares, new spot fire at Hummingbird Creek

Letter: Human activity around Shuswap Lake cause of increasing algae blooms

Reader would like to see action taken before blooms toxic to residents

Interior Health reports six new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

Three cases have been reported at Okanagan Correctional Centre in Oliver

VIDEO: Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy urges Canadians to take online class on Indigenous history

Schitt’s Creek star says 2020 has taught him the importance of relearning history

Summerland to get 22 more electric car charging stations

The project will soon allow residents and tourists driving electric cars to plug in at over twenty charging stations across town

Man who went missing 31 years ago in Kelowna officially presumed dead

U.K. backpacker Charles Horvath-Allan went missing May 26, 1989

B.C. imports 99 million kilos of American onions. Why?

About four per cent of the onions consumed in B.C. are grown in the province

VIDEO: B.C. set to unveil new measures to enforce COVID-19 rules, Dix says

Dix said ministries are meeting to map out a more ‘comprehensive approach to increase enforcement’

Sylvester Stallone gives shout-out to new Rambo chainsaw carving in Hope. B.C.

Sylvester Stallone, the star behind John J. Rambo, “very proud” of newly installed red cedar work

Kamloops police find driver allegedly connected to hit-and-run with cyclist

Witnesses told police the truck driver stopped momentarily before leaving, without exchanging information

WATCH: ‘Traffic nightmare’ on Highway 97 in Vernon crash

More information to come

Temperature records broken in Central and South Okanagan

A ridge of high pressure caused the mercury to rise on Monday

Most Read