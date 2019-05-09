VIDEO: Takaya, the lone wolf that roams two B.C. islands, spotted on beach

Coastal wolf captured while trotting along beach by Vancouver Island tourism company

If you haven’t seen the sole coastal wolf that lives on Discovery and Chatham Islands on B.C.’s south coast, you can see it now.

Video was taken by SpringTide Whale Watching and Eco Tours on Sunday that captures the independent male wolf, Takaya, who has now lived independently between the two islands for seven years.

READ MORE: Discovery Island wolf continues to thrive

Takaya is said to be a senior wolf as the life expectancy for a male ranges from six to eight years. Coastal wolves survive off of crab and other marine life along the foreshore.

Visiting and overnighting is permitted but visitors are encouraged to avoid any interaction with the animal. In fact, the wolf is often quite elusive and not all visitors, or passersby (by boat) capture a glimpse of Takaya.

Exactly how he originally arrived is still unclear although it’s believe she toured, both swimming and walking, Vancouver Island and Gulf islands, until he settled there.

BC Parks has cameras set up around the islands – which sit just off the coast of Oak Bay – to supervise Takaya, with a data retrieval planned for this spring.

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Baby talk is similar all over the world
Next story
BBC DJ fired after royal baby tweet with chimpanzee picture

Just Posted

Robbery, assault of police officer with weapon among several Shuswap charges

Accused faces more than 30 counts ranging from October 2018 to January 2019

VIDEO: Ducks on the road? Waddle they do?

A mom and her five ducklings embarked on a perilous journey to the Salmon Arm wharf

Invasive mussels campaign ramps up for May long weekend

Shuswap organizations encourage residents to speak with boaters from out of province

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Finally feels like summer

Sun and warm temperatures are expected through the weekend.

Worm Couple wins bet by becoming master composters

Blind Bay’s Donald Bourne and Colleen Kohlman complete CSRD program

VIDEO: Ducks on the road? Waddle they do?

A mom and her five ducklings embark on a perilous journey to the Salmon Arm wharf

Straight Outta Rutland: UBC Okanagan adds Rutland bastketball star

Prabhtej Deol will join the Heat this upcoming season

International tech company opens North American headquarters in Kelowna

IPMC Smart Technologies celebrated the grand opening of its new Landmark Centre office on May 8

Letter: Political promises appeal to dream of getting something for nothing

Politicians appeal to our greedy little ‘lottery gene’ which causes most of… Continue reading

Letter: No mystery to McGuire Lake

McGuire Lake as ‘bottomless’ is naturally appealing, but Russel Ruhr could have… Continue reading

Young entrepreneurs participate in start-up event

Summerland youths attend TechStars event in Kelowna

Summerland solar power project will provide electricity

Project will give Summerland Power the ability to generate 1,200 megawatts of electrical power

China holds appeal hearing for B.C. man sentenced to death

Former Abbotsford man Robert Schellenberg got death sentence after Canada arrested Huawei CFO

Employees recover after breathing fumes from package sent to offices of B.C. development

Hazmat experts on way to South Fraser Way offices after package causes symptoms in workers

Most Read