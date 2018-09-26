VIDEO: ‘The Stack’ to become tallest commercial building in B.C.

The 36-storey structure in the Coal Harbour neighbourhood to feature a climbing, twisting box design

A timeline on the construction of a uniquely-shaped commercial building called “The Stack” in downtown Vancouver has been announced.

Located at 1133 Melville Street in the tony Coal Harbour neighbourhood, the 540,000-square-foot office and 36-storey development marks the largest office development underway in the city.

Once complete, it will be the tallest office space in Vancouver, standing at 530 feet high.

The building, which already has pre-lease agreements, was approved by city council in April of last year. It is set to be complete in 2022, with construction beginning in 2019.

Designed in collaboration with James Cheng Architects and Adamson Associates Architects, The Stack will feature a climbing, twisting box design, according to co-owner Oxford Properties Group.

The office space will include six outdoor decks, a pocket park, a rooftop patio and the ability to open windows in the lowest box.

To minimize parking space, The Stack will have 250 bike stalls, along with changing rooms and showers, and a drop-off zone for potential ride-sharing services.

The building is owned 50-50 by Oxford Properties Group and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
Beluga whale in Thames eating, swimming well

Just Posted

Shuswap homes built before 1990 may contain asbestos in drywall

CSRD institutes special procedures for accepting drywall containing asbestos

North Okanagan-Shuswap Crime Stoppers back online

North Okanagan-Shuswap organization revamps website

Shuswap girl’s love of hockey pushes her to new heights on major midget team

Summer training with Salmon Arm Silverbacks offers sense of confidence

Tempering the Okanagan cannabis legalization ‘gold rush’

Retail selling of marijuana offers potential business opportunities and pitfalls

Salmon Arm RCMP seeking car involved in hit and run

Small blue car struck a young man near Okanagan Avenue and 20 Street Monday

B.C. woman behind Orange Shirt Day pens new book for teachers

Phyllis Webstad brings her book The Orange Shirt Story to classrooms province-wide.

Hairy mission: Canadian military eases restrictions on beards in uniform

The move is effective immediately and hopes to modernize the military for the 21st century

How to get your B.C. referendum package if you’re going to be away

Elections BC is set to send out mail-in ballots from Oct. 22 to Nov. 20 on electoral reform

Scientists spot endangered whale not seen in Canadian waters for decades

The sei whale, one of the fastest marine mammals in the world, is part of the same family as blue and fin whales

Paralympic champion Natalie Wilkie honoured with fixture at former school

Salmon Arm’s gold-medal skier to present speech at Ranchero Elementary

Okanagan College seeks to build student housing in Vernon, Salmon Arm, Kelowna

Residence Project in early stages, business case to be submitted to Ministry in October

Kamloops high school put on lock-down

Pepper-spray incident puts Valleyview Secondary School on lockdown in Kamloops

Famed Penticton bakery makes final decision to close

Walla Artisan Bakery closes doors

B.C. rent increases capped to inflation, 2.5% for 2019

Landlords have to apply to exceed cap for renovations, repairs

Most Read