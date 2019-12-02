(The Canadian Press)

VIDEO: Three safety tips for shovelling snow

Alternatives are hiring a plow, hiring someone else to do it, and buying a snowblower

Shovelling snow was linked to 100 deaths and thousands of injuries between 1990 and 2006, according to the American Journal of Emergency Medicine.

Here are some ways to keep yourself healthy and safe while performing the task:

  • Warm up your muscles beforehand
  • Shovel at least once while it snows instead of waiting until it ends
  • When shovelling, try to push the snow instead of throwing it over your shoulder

People who are 55 years old or more and have had heart issues should avoid shovelling altogether.

Hire a plow or get someone younger to shovel. But if those are not options, do not smoke, drink alcohol or eat fattening meals before shovelling.

What about areas that receive lots of snow during the winter? Buy a snowblower.

