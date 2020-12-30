VIDEO: Turkeys fight it out in Okanagan driveway

A couple of Christmas turkeys aired out their Festivus grievances in a Vernon man’s driveway Dec. 25, 2020.
Eastside Road resident Jay Keis spotted the birds on Christmas Day, which isn’t unusual.
“There are about 30 of them that we see every winter,” Keis said.
But the fluffed up feathers of the two birds battling it out was a new sight to behold.
”We have lots of video and pictures. Just never saw anything like them fighting before.”
