VIDEO: Who said Vancouver can’t handle a little snow?

Strap on some skis and glide your way through the streets

The Lower Mainland is set to be hit by another snowstorm Wednesday night in an unusual amount of snow for the usually temperate region.

But some people with places to be are taking full advantage of the winter weather.

READ MORE: New snowstorm on the way for Metro Vancouver

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Morning start: Why does your phone die so fast in the cold?

Just Posted

Rural Shuswap residents unimpressed with winter road maintenance

Highways contractor also responsible for maintaining, plowing rural roads

Thefts, domestic assaults and Highway 1 collisions keep Sicamous RCMP busy

Final report for 2019 shows increase in calls to detachment

Thousands of people bring questions to Salmon Arm library in 2019

Number of inquiries tops reference transactions in other branches

Andrew Collins Trio to heat up Shuswap’s Carlin Hall

Second phase of development underway for Carlin concert stage

Salmon Arm council supports Roots & Blues’ camping application

Festival wants to renew use of farmland, expand area to be used

VIDEO: Sadness, silence grip Canada’s universities in honour of Iran plane crash victims

Faculty, staff and students from more than a dozen Canadian post-secondary schools were victims

UK film company in Revelstoke to tell stories inspired by adventure

The film features 10 Revelstoke residents and premiers Jan. 24

Kelowna is eighth most expensive Canadian city to rent: Report

Cost for renting a one-bedroom unit in Kelowna has increased by 3.8 per cent to $1,350 in last year

Canadian polar bears’ ‘ingenious’ survival seen in BBC Earth series

Film crews also go to Tofino to watch black bears snap up crabs under massive boulders

WATCH: Vernon Airport beacon fire snuffed in BX

Frigid temperatures posed problems for firefighters, trucks

North Okanagan movie producer’s latest Hollywood film starring Ben Kingsley to hit theatres

Enderby Entertainment’s ‘Death of an Author’ to be released Jan. 17 in selected theatres and On Demand

VIDEO: Who said Vancouver can’t handle a little snow?

Strap on some skis and glide your way through the streets

Three turned away at B.C. pipeline checkpoint over miscommunication: RCMP

Mounties were installing new access procedures after checkpoint was set up for Coastal GasLink site

Kelowna thieves strike again, stealing car from garage

‘Unfortunately, it is everywhere. It’s just really sad to feel so invaded’

Most Read